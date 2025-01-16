Russia Opens Expert Investigation Into Azal Plane Crash
The Russian Investigative Committee has announced the initiation
of a comprehensive expert examination into the actions of air
traffic controllers in connection with the tragic crash of an
Embraer-E190 aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) on
December 25, 2024, Azernews reports.
The investigation, as reported by Svetlana Petrenko, the
official representative of the committee, is being carried out in
collaboration with Azerbaijani and Kazakh authorities.
Experts from the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) are
analyzing data from the flight data recorders, which were recovered
by the Brazilian Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and
Prevention Center (CENIPA). Investigators are also examining
communications between air traffic controllers in Grozny,
Makhachkala, and Mineralnye Vody and the aircraft's crew.
Aviation-technical examinations are being conducted to assess
the aircraft's systems and physical evidence related to the crash.
Additionally, a forensic examination will be performed to evaluate
the actions of air traffic control services, the management system,
and air defense protocols.
The flight, which was traveling from Baku, Azerbaijan, to
Grozny, Russia, was forced to make an emergency landing near Aktau,
Kazakhstan. Tragically, 38 people lost their lives, and 29
passengers and crew members survived, including two crew members.
Investigations indicate that the plane was hit by a Russian
surface-to-air missile as part of an attempt to intercept a
Ukrainian drone over Chechnya.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to
confirm the exact cause of the crash. On December 28, Russian
President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev, offering an apology for the incident, while
President Aliyev called for justice and compensation for the
victims.
