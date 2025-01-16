Aid Convoy For Kurram Attacked With Rocket Fire, Forced To Retreat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) An aid convoy heading to the Bagan, Kurram district, came under rocket attack near Bagan, damaging one vehicle and forcing the rest of the convoy to retreat to Thal.

According to sources, the convoy was en route to Bagan when it was attacked. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, one vehicle sustained damage and the rest of the had to turn back due to security concerns.

Earlier, in the first phase of relief efforts, 35 trucks carrying essential supplies, including medicines, vegetables, fruits, and food items, were dispatched to Kurram. A large security contingent comprising police, Frontier Corps (FC), and other forces had been deployed to ensure the convoy's safety.

Meanwhile, the helicopter service for evacuating patients from Kurram has been suspended for the past 10 days, creating severe difficulties for those in need of medical attention.

Dr. Mir Hussain Jan, the Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, stated that the suspension of helicopter services has hindered the transportation of medicines and patients. A letter has already been sent to the district administration, requesting the resumption of the service.

Dr. Jan added that the hospital has requested the evacuation of 74 patients, as road transportation remains impossible due to the prevailing situation in the region.