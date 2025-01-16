(MENAFN) The Swiss People’s Party (SVP), the largest party in Switzerland, has raised concerns over the country’s gradual shift towards and its indirect support for Ukraine, warning that these developments threaten Switzerland’s neutrality and security. The SVP has called for Defense Viola Amherd’s resignation, claiming that recent foreign policy decisions undermine Switzerland's traditional neutral stance and defense capability.



In a statement released on Saturday, the SVP argued that Switzerland is no longer able to secure its own safety and that the nation’s is at risk due to these foreign policy changes. The party also criticized the Swiss Army’s management, accusing Amherd of focusing more on gender issues in the military rather than improving its equipment, specifically highlighting the controversial diversion of Patriot missiles intended for Switzerland to Ukraine.



The SVP further warned that aligning Switzerland more closely with NATO could lead to Swiss involvement in foreign conflicts, which would endanger the lives of young Swiss citizens. The party called for a leadership change and demanded Amherd’s resignation as a result of these political missteps.



While Switzerland has maintained a neutral stance since 1815, it has refrained from providing direct arms to Ukraine but has supported EU sanctions against Russia. In recent months, Switzerland has increased its cooperation with NATO, with Amherd becoming the first Swiss defense minister to attend a North Atlantic Council meeting in 2023.

