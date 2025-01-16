Announcing The Tokyo-London Financial Seminar 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tokyo Metropolitan (TMG) and the City of London Corporation are pleased to announce they are co-hosting the“Tokyo-London 2025”

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the signing December 2017 of the Memorandum of Understanding Between The City of London Corporation and Tokyo Metropolitan Government, both cities are working together to grow as international financial centers. They are also promoting high-level discussions and co-hosting events. This seminar is part of these collaborative efforts.

The upcoming 9th seminar will focus on fintech and AI applications as well as asset management to increase financial services trade between Japanese and UK firms, highlighting new opportunities for collaboration in these sectors. The event will highlight the strengths of the Japanese market as seen by UK business owners, providing insights for UK financial firms looking to expand into Tokyo. It will also offer a networking opportunity for financial professionals and investors, promoting the growth of both cities as international financial centers through collaboration and idea exchange.

*This agreement covers collaboration between TMG and the City of London, the financial hub of London, in finance-related events, green finance, and other activities.

1. Date and time

Tuesday, February 4, 2025, 3:30pm to 5:00pm GMT

(Wednesday, February 5, 2025, 12:30am to 2:00am JST)

2. Venue

Ironmongers' Hall (Shaftesbury Place, Barbican, London EC2Y 8AA)

3. Target Audience

Financial professionals, institutional investors, VCs, relevant ministries and organizations from Japan, the UK, and other countries, etc.

4. How to Apply

You may choose between in-person participation (space allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis) or viewing the event online. Please register at the link .

*Free of charge, prior registration required (register by January 31, 2025, for in-person participation. Applications will close once the limit is reached.)

*Event to be held in English, with simultaneous English-Japanese interpretation available.

*Networking to be held after the seminar (only available to in-person participants).

5. Program

Please see the attachment .

6. Supported by

Embassy of Japan in the UK, Japan Exchange Group, Inc.(JPX), Japan Security Dealers Association(JSDA), etc.

For Inquiries

A2T Secretary Office

e-mail:a2t-info(at)deloitte

*The email address above has been modified to prevent spam emails. Please change the (at) to the @ symbol before mailing.

A2T Secretariat

Deloitte Tohmatsu Venture Support

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.