Sandler And Yoodli Partner To Offer Generative AI Sales Coaching To Sales Professionals And Leaders Worldwide

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sandler, the leading global sales performance improvement organization, today announced a partnership with Yoodli to bring generative AI-powered coaching to its learners worldwide. Through Yoodli, sellers can simulate customer roleplays with a private, judgment-free AI coach and get real-time feedback using the Sandler Selling System®, the proven consultative sales methodology empowering over 50,000 sales professionals and leaders across the globe each year.In line with Sandler's emphasis on ongoing reinforcement to ensure skills are both retained and ingrained into daily practice, Yoodli provides opportunities for ongoing practice and reinforcement to transform sales training into sustained behavior change.“Yoodli is a key part of our strategy to scale, allowing trainers and enablement teams to augment human coaching with AI Role Play and Coaching. Yoodli provides actionable feedback and insights for sales professionals tailored to their unique needs and important trend data to save managers' time and improve their coaching interventions,” said Lisa Ellis, Head of Product at Sandler.“We're incredibly excited to partner with Sandler, the most widely recognized sales training and performance improvement organization in the world. Yoodli is able to complement Sandler's sales training methodology and help learners practice, at scale, fast,” said Ajay Jain, Head of Training and Enablement at Yoodli.Yoodli is built for the enterprise buyer. Practice sessions are encrypted, confidential (SOC2 Type 2 and GDPR compliant), and only visible to the learner. The new genAI role play training will be available for early adopter clients starting in Q1 2025 with general availability in Q2 2025.Executive Chairman of Sandler, David Mattson, added,“Sandler's strategic partnership with Yoodli reinforces our commitment to transform the sales training experience for tech-enabled sales professionals worldwide.”About YoodliYoodli is a genAI roleplay simulator that provides GTM teams with private, realtime, and judgement free coaching. It is already being used by teams at Fortune 100 companies like Google to train reps on sales certifications, new product talk tracks, objection handling, crucial conversations, manager training, and more. Learn more atAbout SandlerSandler is the leading global sales performance improvement and professional development organization responsible for empowering over 50,000 sales professionals and leaders each year to master the craft of selling. Across over 200 office locations spanning 24 countries, Sandler propels the next evolution of sales with an evolved sales methodology connecting the modern seller to today's buyer journeys. Visit sandler.

