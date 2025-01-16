Biden inks executive order aimed at rapidly expanding infrastructure needed for advanced AI technologies in US

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an ambitious executive order aimed at rapidly expanding the infrastructure needed for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the United States. The order focuses on large-scale projects, such as AI data centers and clean energy facilities, to support AI operations. The executive order directs agencies to fast-track the development of essential AI infrastructure on government-owned properties, while implementing regulations and controls for developers working on these sites. Additionally, some agencies will facilitate the establishment of AI data centers and clean energy facilities by providing federal land, helping to connect these infrastructures to the power grid, and streamlining the licensing processes.



In his statement, Biden emphasized the significant national security implications of AI and its potential to improve the lives of Americans, ranging from advancements in healthcare to addressing climate change. However, he also stressed the importance of maintaining leadership in AI technology development and ensuring that environmental standards are not compromised. The new rules task the Departments of Defense and Energy with identifying at least three locations for private companies to build AI data centers. These agencies will organize open competitions for companies to construct these centers on federal properties. Developers will be required to cover the costs of building the facilities and ensure a sufficient clean energy supply to meet the centers' energy needs. While the U.S. government will lease the land, the companies will own the infrastructure built on it.



Biden clarified that the initiative aims to accelerate the clean energy transition in a way that is responsible and considerate of local communities, without burdening consumers with increased energy costs. Developers will be required to finance both the construction and operation of AI infrastructure to prevent electricity price hikes for Americans. Furthermore, the executive order outlines the construction of AI data centers on government sites under labor agreements, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises in the AI sector.

