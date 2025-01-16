Automobile Industry Almanac 2025: Automobile Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile Almanac 2025: Automobile Industry Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the automobile industry, crucial for guiding business development, product innovation, and strategies. It encompasses detailed forecasts, market estimates, and insights into technological advancements within the sector.

Key features of the report include an analysis of current business trends, a thorough industry overview, and a deep dive into technology trends that are shaping the future of automobile manufacturing. Additionally, the report discusses spending patterns, investment strategies, and consumption trends, supplemented by extensive industry statistics, metrics, and employment numbers, all of which are vital for stakeholders aiming to make informed decisions in a dynamic market environment.

Additional Key Features Include :



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Automobile Industry.

The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Automobile Industry



Automobile Industry Introduction

U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and GM Compete Head-On with Foreign Manufacturers

U.S. Automobile Manufacturers Drop Sedans/Face Electric Vehicle (EV) Challenges and Massive EV Losses

Electric Cars (EVs) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Spur Changes at Auto Makers/Hybrid Sales See Sharp Growth

Major Technology Research in Batteries/Major Investments in Battery Factories and Power Storage

Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles Gain in Popularity/Long Term Potential Is Bright Thanks to Low Shale Gas Prices

Fuel Efficiency Continues to Improve

Ethanol Production Soared, But U.S. Federal Subsidy Expired

Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Research Continue/Fuel Cell Cars Enter Market

China Is the World's Largest Auto Market/Becomes a Major Auto Exporter and EV Supply Chain Player

India Has a Significant Automobile Market, with Great Long-Term Potential

Mexico Is a Leading Automotive Maker and Exporter

Focus on Safety Improvements by Automakers

Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real-Time Traffic Information

Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems

Insurance Underwriting Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Policy Holders Allow Their Habits to Be Tracked for Lower Insurance Rates

Uber, Lyft and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Ride Hailing) Industry

Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide Gig Economy and Self-Driving Cars Pose Insurance Challenges and Underwriting Opportunities

The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Automobile Industry Statistics



Automobile Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

General Motors Corporation Overview

Ford Motor Company Overview

Volkswagen Group Overview

Toyota Motor Corporation Overview

Mercedes-Benz Group Overview

Hyundai Motor Group Overview

Honda Motor Co. Overview

Licensed Drivers, Vehicle Registrations & Resident Population, U.S.: 1960-2022

Highest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2024 Model Year

Lowest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2024 Model Year

Gross Output in the Motor Vehicles & Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industries:

Selected Years, 2017-2023

Personal Transportation Expenditures, U.S.: 2015-2023

Average Miles Per Gallon vs. Horsepower, U.S.: 1975-2023

Motor Vehicle Traffic Accidents in the U.S. by Type of Vehicle & Person: 2021-2012

Value of Imports of Vehicles to the U.S.: 2017-2023

Value of Exports of U.S. Vehicles: 2018-2023

Occupational Employment and Wages for Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics:

May 2023 Employment in the Automobile Industry, U.S.: 2018 - June 2024

