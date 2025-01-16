(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automobile industry Almanac 2025: Automobile Industry market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the automobile industry, crucial for guiding business development, product innovation, and investment strategies. It encompasses detailed forecasts, market estimates, and insights into technological advancements within the sector.
Key features of the report include an analysis of current business trends, a thorough industry overview, and a deep dive into technology trends that are shaping the future of automobile manufacturing. Additionally, the report discusses spending patterns, investment strategies, and consumption trends, supplemented by extensive industry statistics, metrics, and employment numbers, all of which are vital for stakeholders aiming to make informed decisions in a dynamic market environment.
Additional Key Features Include :
Industry Glossary Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations Profiles of industry-leading companies U.S. and Global Firms Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries Executive Contacts Revenues For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
How is the industry evolving? How is the industry being shaped by new technologies? How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies? What is the size of the market now and in the future? What are the financial results of the leading companies? What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Automobile Industry.
The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Automobile Industry
Automobile Industry Introduction U.S. Auto Manufacturers Ford, Stellantis and GM Compete Head-On with Foreign Manufacturers U.S. Automobile Manufacturers Drop Sedans/Face Electric Vehicle (EV) Challenges and Massive EV Losses Electric Cars (EVs) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Spur Changes at Auto Makers/Hybrid Sales See Sharp Growth Major Technology Research in Batteries/Major Investments in Battery Factories and Power Storage Natural Gas-Powered Vehicles Gain in Popularity/Long Term Potential Is Bright Thanks to Low Shale Gas Prices Fuel Efficiency Continues to Improve Ethanol Production Soared, But U.S. Federal Subsidy Expired Cellulosic Ethanol Makes Slow Commercial Progress Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Research Continue/Fuel Cell Cars Enter Market China Is the World's Largest Auto Market/Becomes a Major Auto Exporter and EV Supply Chain Player India Has a Significant Automobile Market, with Great Long-Term Potential Mexico Is a Leading Automotive Maker and Exporter Focus on Safety Improvements by Automakers Wireless Information Systems Surge Ahead in Vehicles: Telematics, Intelligent Transportation (ITS) and Real-Time Traffic Information Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems Insurance Underwriting Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Policy Holders Allow Their Habits to Be Tracked for Lower Insurance Rates Uber, Lyft and Didi Dominate the Car on Demand (Ride Hailing) Industry Self-Driving, Autonomous Cars Receive Massive Investments in Research and Development Worldwide Gig Economy and Self-Driving Cars Pose Insurance Challenges and Underwriting Opportunities
The Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Automobile Industry Statistics
Automobile Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview General Motors Corporation Overview Ford Motor Company Overview Volkswagen Group Overview Toyota Motor Corporation Overview Mercedes-Benz Group Overview Hyundai Motor Group Overview Honda Motor Co. Overview Licensed Drivers, Vehicle Registrations & Resident Population, U.S.: 1960-2022 Highest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2024 Model Year Lowest Fuel Economy by Vehicle Class: 2024 Model Year Gross Output in the Motor Vehicles & Transportation Equipment Manufacturing Industries: Selected Years, 2017-2023 Personal Transportation Expenditures, U.S.: 2015-2023 Average Miles Per Gallon vs. Horsepower, U.S.: 1975-2023 Motor Vehicle Traffic Accidents in the U.S. by Type of Vehicle & Person: 2021-2012 Value of Imports of Vehicles to the U.S.: 2017-2023 Value of Exports of U.S. Vehicles: 2018-2023 Occupational Employment and Wages for Automotive Service Technicians and Mechanics: May 2023 Employment in the Automobile Industry, U.S.: 2018 - June 2024
Companies Featured
Advance Auto Parts Inc AGC Inc Aisan Industry Co Ltd Aisin Corporation Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Ally Financial Inc Alps Alpine Co Ltd AMERCO (U-Haul) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Americas Car-Mart Inc Apollo Tyres Ltd Applied Industrial Technologies Inc Aptiv PLC Arrival Asbury Automotive Group Inc Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc Aurora Innovation Inc Autoliv Inc AutoNation Inc Autoneum Holding AG AutoZone Inc Avis Budget Group Inc BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co Ltd BAIC Motor Corporation Limited Bajaj Auto Limited Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW Group) Berjaya Philippines Inc Bilia AB Blue Bird Corporation BorgWarner Inc Brembo NV Bridgestone Corporation Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited BYD Company Limited Camping World Holdings Inc Canadian Tire Corporation Limited Canoo Inc Carlisle Companies Incorporated CarMax Inc Inc Carvana Co Cepton Inc China Yuchai International Limited Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVG) Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited (CATL) Continental AG Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc Copart Inc Cummins Inc Daimler Truck Holding AG Dana Incorporated Denso Corporation Deutz AG DIeteren SA/NV Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd Dorman Products Inc DRB-HICOM Berhad Eaton Corp plc ElringKlinger AG Exco Technologies Limited Federal Signal Corporation Ferrari SpA Ford Motor Company Forvia SE Geely Automobile Holdings Limited General Motors Company (GM) Gentex Corporation Gentherm Incorporated Genuine Parts Company Georg Fischer AG Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (The) Grammer AG Great Wall Motor Company Limited Group 1 Automotive Inc Grupo Kuo SAB de CV GT Capital Holdings Inc Halfords Group plc Hankook Tire & Technology Co Ltd Harley-Davidson Inc HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Hero MotoCorp Limited Hertz Global Holdings Inc Hino Motors Ltd Honda Motor Co Ltd Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd Hyundai Motor Company Inchcape plc Inoue Rubber (Thailand) Public Company Limited Isuzu Motors Limited Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited Jiangling Motors Corporation Ltd Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd Kia Corporation KION Group AG Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd KR Motors Co Ltd Leapmotor (Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co Ltd) Lear Corporation Li Auto Inc Linamar Corporation Linglong Tire (Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd) Lithia Motors Inc LKQ Corporation Lucid Group Inc Luminar Technologies Inc Magna International Inc Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Martinrea International Inc Maruti Suzuki India Limited Maxxis (Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co Ltd) Mazda Motor Corporation Mercedes-Benz Group AG Methode Electronics Inc Michelin (Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA) Miller Industries Inc Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Mobileye Global Inc Modine Manufacturing Company Monro Inc Motorcar Parts of America Inc MRF ltd Nexen Tire Corporation NFI Group Inc Nihon Plast Co Ltd Nikola Corporation NIO Inc Nissan Motor Co Ltd Nissan Shatai Co Ltd Niu Technologies Nokian Tyres plc Nu Ride Inc O Reilly Automotive Inc Openlane Inc Opmobility SE Orbital Corporation Limited Oshkosh Corporation Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS PACCAR Inc Penske Automotive Group Inc Piaggio & C SpA Pinewood Technologies Group PLC Pininfarina SpA Pirelli & C SpA Polaris Inc Porsche Automobil Holding SE PT Astra International TbK PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk Qingling Motors Co Ltd QuantumScape Corporation RB Global Inc Renault SA REV Group Inc Rheinmetall AG Rieter Holding AG Rivian Automotive Inc RumbleON Inc Rush Enterprises Inc SAF Holland SA SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Sailun Group Co Ltd Schaeffler AG Shyft Group Inc (The) Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited Sixt SE Sogefi SpA Sonic Automotive Inc Standard Motor Products Inc Stellantis NV Stoneridge Inc Strattec Security Corporation Subaru Corporation Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd Superior Industries International Inc Suzuki Motor Corporation Tata Motors Limited Tesla Inc Thor Industries Inc TI Fluid Systems plc Titan International Inc Titan Machinery Inc Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS Tokai Rika Co Ltd Toyo Tire Corporation Toyoda Gosei Co Ltd Toyota Motor Corporation Traton SE Trelleborg AB TrueCar Inc TuanChe Limited Tube Investments of India Ltd Unipres Corporation Valeo SA Valvoline Inc VinFast Auto Ltd Visteon Corporation Volkswagen AG (VW) Volvo AB Volvo Car AB Vroom Inc Wabash National Corporation Weichai Power Co Ltd Winnebago Industries Inc Workhorse Group Inc Xingda International Holdings Ltd Xpeng Inc (Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology Co Ltd) Yamaha Motor Company Limited YHI International Limited Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd Yuasa Battery (Thailand) Public Company Limited Yulon Motor Co Ltd Yutong Bus Co Ltd ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited
