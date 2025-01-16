Expansion At EGA's US Recycling Firm Spectro Alloys Reaches Construction Milestone

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,

16

January 2025:

Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and and the biggest 'premium aluminium' producer in the world, today announced the completion of civil works for the expansion project at the company's US recycling firm Spectro Alloys.

The expansion project adds 55 thousand tonnes of secondary billet production in the first phase, with first hot metal expected early in the second half of 2025. Full production ramp-up is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

EGA completed the acquisition of 80 per cent of Spectro Alloys in September 2024. The acquisition accelerated EGA's global expansion into aluminium recycling and expanded EGA's business in the United States, which is already one of EGA's largest global markets.

Spectro Alloys is a leading secondary foundry alloy producer in Rosemount, Minnesota. The company currently has a production capacity of around 110 thousand tonnes per year of aluminium ingots.

Spectro Alloys broke ground on the expansion project in 2024.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: 'The completion of the civil works is an important milestone in the expansion of Spectro Alloy's recycled aluminium production and our ambitions to grow EGA's recycling business in the United States. The full completion of this project will strengthen our business in the United States, which is already one of our largest markets.'

Luke Palen, President of Spectro Alloys, said: 'This increase in capacity and capabilities means Spectro will have a greater impact on recycling rates in Minnesota, on meeting the needs of sustainable manufacturers, and on advancing the increasingly vital circular economy.'

Demand for recycled aluminium in the United States is expected to reach some 7.6 million tonnes per year by 2033, according to CRU, an independent business intelligence organisation. The United States is currently the world's second biggest recycled aluminium market..