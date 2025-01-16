Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights To Benghazi, Libya's Second-Largest City

Turkish Airlines will operate its Benghazi flights with B737-78D aircraft, offering three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.



Commenting on the relaunch of the Benghazi flights,

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi

said:

“As Turkish Airlines, we are continuing our mission of connecting continents, this time in Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city. We are delighted to resume flights to Benghazi, where we share historical ties. We foresee that the strong investments in the region will further boost the continent's tourism and trade potential. In line with evolving market conditions and increasing demand, we will continue to diversify the gateways that connect Africa to the rest of the world.”



Turkish Airlines passengers who purchase tickets by

15 February 2025 , can travel until

20 March 2025

with advantageous prices of

USD 349

for Istanbul to Benghazi route and of

USD 249

for Benghazi to Istanbul route. The promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines' official website pricing and may vary in sales offices and agencies.



Flight Schedule:

