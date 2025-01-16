عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights To Benghazi, Libya's Second-Largest City


1/16/2025 5:13:10 AM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Connecting more destinations across Africa than any other global carrier, Turkish airlines offers flights to a total of 64 destinations on the continent, with services to Benghazi resuming from 14 January 2025.

Turkish Airlines will operate its Benghazi flights with B737-78D aircraft, offering three weekly frequencies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Commenting on the relaunch of the Benghazi flights,
Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi
said:
“As Turkish Airlines, we are continuing our mission of connecting continents, this time in Benghazi, Libya's second-largest city. We are delighted to resume flights to Benghazi, where we share historical ties. We foresee that the strong investments in the region will further boost the continent's tourism and trade potential. In line with evolving market conditions and increasing demand, we will continue to diversify the gateways that connect Africa to the rest of the world.”

Turkish Airlines passengers who purchase tickets by
15 February 2025 , can travel until
20 March 2025
 with advantageous prices of
USD 349
for Istanbul to Benghazi route and of
USD 249
for Benghazi to Istanbul route. The promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines' official website pricing and may vary in sales offices and agencies.

Flight Schedule:

FLIGHT NO

START

END

DAYS

DEPARTURE

ARRIVAL

TK 641

14.01.2025

27.03.2025

.2.4..7

IST

09:15

10:50

BEN

TK 642

14.01.2025

27.03.2025

.2.4..7

BEN

12:50

16:10

IST

*All times are in LMT

Operating flights to 352 destinations in 131 countries, Turkish Airlines continues to expand its seamless connectivity through new destinations, while offering unmatched service quality worldwide.


MENAFN16012025003092003082ID1109096894


Dubai PR Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search