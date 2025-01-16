Celebrate The Joy Of Home Decor This New Year With REDTAG's Chic And Diverse Homeware Collectionbring A Fresh Start To Your Space In Style!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) From cozy nooks to statement looks, REDTAG is a haven for affordable and stylish home dcor choices

16 January 2025, Dubai & Riyadh: As we enter the new year, REDTAG is here to help you stay on-trend and on-budget in styling your home in a new way. Whatever the preference, there's something for every taste with REDTAG's wide and wonderful collection of homeware. From dcor that promises to dazzle to practical components that are sure to put a spring in your step, explore a stunning range of uplifting home fragrances, coffee table showstoppers, and creative accessories to elevate any room-all at pocket-friendly prices.

REDTAG Arabian oud crystal diffuser







Talk about a scent-sational element in your home. This mineral diffuser is filled with the enchanting aroma of premium Arabian oud, offering a rich, timeless scent that lingers in the air, and comes complete with crystal stones, adding a touch of elegance and natural beauty to its design.

Looking to delight your senses even more? REDTAG's home fragrance range is bursting with options-like this warm pomegranate noir scented candle, dreamy white midnight jasmine diffuser and candle set, this striking black currant sandalwood spray (that's fabric-friendly too), and this refined oud leather diffuser.

REDTAG Everyday Elegance Espresso Set







From relaxing morning rituals to giving guests the warmest welcome, this charming espresso set has a place in every home. Crafted in new bone china, it features a quartet of trendy shades-creamy ivory, blush pink, powder blue, and rich teal-all

accented with a golden glint and geometric patterns. This set whispers quiet luxury and sophistication, making it the perfect pick for hosts and coffee connoisseurs.

This espresso set is just one of several REDTAG options for coffee lovers. Pluck this one up for the nature lover in your life, treat teenagers to this quirky illustrated mug, and for a truly personal touch-there's no beating a classic monogram mug.

REDTAG Metallic Marvel Lamp







This statement lamp is an aesthetic sanctuary, perfect way to brighten up any forgotten corners in your home. Bold and brimming with personality, it's a piece that shines as brightly as they do.

If the person you're gifting has a more traditional taste, this eye-catching teal glass lamp is sure to blow you away. And if they're minimalist and tech-savvy, this futuristic rechargeable and remote-controlled LED lamp is a guaranteed hit.

REDTAG ceramic vase







No matter the season, the joyful, simplistic artifact-inspired ceramic vase will send chic vibe through your home. Drawing inspiration from the ceramic trend that's taking centre stage in homes everywhere, this piece isn't just a dcor upgrade-it brings a modish splash of cheer and a sprinkle of sophistication to any desk or dining table.

If you liked this vase, then you can tap even deeper into this year's homeware trends with REDTAG's wider range, featuring this rattan-style elephant statue, this uber-trendy ceramic & wood mushroom tabletop piece, and a blooming garden of faux plants including hanging ferns, succulents, and creepers.