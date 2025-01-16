First Team Real Estate CEO, Michele Harrington, Launches #1 Best Selling Book Teaching Self-Discipline To Manifest Goals

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Michele Harrington, CEO of First Team and former U.S. Marine, has launched her new transformational teaching self-discipline to manifest goals, now a #1 best seller. The book is a practical guide, successfully teaching people how to pursue their goals with the power of constant self-discipline.

Orange County, CA, 16th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , First Team Real Estate CEO, Michele Harrington , an accomplished entrepreneur, and former United States Marine Corps Corporal, is proud to announce the release of her highly acclaimed new transformational book. This innovative guide has hit the #1 spot on Amazon's best seller list and provides readers with no-nonsense strategies to master self-discipline, break through obstacles, and manifest the life they truly desire.

In her book, Harrington presents a variety of personal stories from her life experience, from being a young Marine struggling with financial issues to being the CEO of one of California's largest independent real estate companies. Harrington converts these lessons into step-by-step guides that readers can use to transform their lives, become mentally strong, learn successful habits, and spur themselves on to action and follow through.

The book is divided into sections, focusing on key themes like building mental resilience, creating progress-driven habits, and maintaining focus to overcome challenges. Readers are provided with the tools to transform their mindset and, ultimately, their lives.

This release is ideal for anyone looking to overcome procrastination, master discipline, and achieve their dreams. Entrepreneurs, professionals, or anyone seeking a life-changing mindset shift are bound to experience a significant change in their lives and develop the golden key of discipline.

About Michele Harrington

Michele Harrington is the Chief Executive Officer of First Team Real Estate, California's largest independent real estate company. A former Marine and self-made entrepreneur, Harrington has exhibited astounding leadership, coaching, and empowerment. She is passionate about helping individuals achieve professional and personal success through discipline, systems, and strategic action. Her new transformational book reflects her insights and mission to inspire others to take control of their lives.

About First Team Real Estate

First Team Real Estate , established in 1976, is the largest privately held real estate company in Southern California. With over 2,000 agents and 30 offices, the company offers comprehensive services including residential and luxury home sales, commercial real estate, relocation services, and property management. First Team is renowned for its innovative marketing strategies, extensive agent training programs, and a deep commitment to the communities it serves. Their mission is to provide professional and personalized real estate services, ensuring clients achieve their property goals with confidence and satisfaction.