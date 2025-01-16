Vertiv Drives AI And Edge Computing Innovation At Dell Technologies Forum 2025 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announces its participation as a Silver Sponsor in the Dell Technologies Forum 2025, set to take place on January 16, 2025, in Dubai, UAE. This marks Vertiv's second consecutive year of engagement in this influential event, further demonstrating its advanced technological innovations and AI-driven solutions.

The Dell Technologies Forum 2025 will serve as a premier for exploring the transformative power of AI-integrated solutions in reshaping business operations, enhancing productivity, and driving innovative approaches to solving complex challenges.

As part of its exhibit, Vertiv will highlight its easily deployed VertivTM SmartCabinetTM ID, a robust micro data center solution designed to withstand harsh industrial environments characterized by dust, dirt, humidity, and temperature fluctuations. This solution integrates power management, space-saving cooling, flexible heat rejection and feature-rich racks to provide superior protection for critical IT systems, enabling enterprises to efficiently manage edge computing challenges.





Attendees will have the unique opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the SmartCabinetTM ID and discover how it can optimize infrastructure performance in industrial and commercial settings.

In addition to its exhibit, Vertiv will deliver a presentation that addresses how the current and future escalating demands of AI-driven workloads require new strategies for cooling and power management. Vertiv's experts will provide attendees with valuable insights into the future of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies.

Vertiv's presence at the event in Dubai marks the third and final stop of its Dell Technologies Forum 2024-25 forum schedule, following successful participation in Warsaw, Poland, and Mainz, Germany. This event also launches Vertiv's 2025 engagements in the UAE, reinforcing its strategic partnership with Dell Technologies and showcasing the synergies that drive their joint success in delivering innovative AI and edge computing solutions.

“The Dell Technologies Forum provides an outstanding opportunity for connecting the channel community and enterprises, creating a dynamic space for impactful dialogue and collaboration,” said.“Our active involvement in this event highlights the robust synergy we share with Dell Technologies and our shared commitment to empowering AI-driven innovation. We look forward to showcasing our cutting-edge solutions, engaging with valued partners and customers across the region, and driving discussions on how Vertiv and Dell Technologies are collaboratively addressing today's AI and edge computing challenges while preparing for future advancements.”