Bollywood Star Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At Home By Unknown Assailant

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Saif Ali Khan, the famous actor, was stabbed by unknown assailants inside his home today.

Indian reported that the incident occurred early this morning, Thursday, January 16 at Saif Ali Khan's residence.

According to Indian news outlets, the attack took place when a thief entered Saif Ali Khan's house in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Indian officials stated that the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 AM on Thursday when an unidentified individual entered the actor's house and got into a confrontation with a staff member. When Saif Ali Khan tried to intervene and calm the situation, the thief attacked him, stabbing him six times.

According to the Times of India, police said that two of the wounds are severe, with one being near his spine, which could be considered dangerous.

Mumbai police confirmed that the assailant fled the scene after the attack.

Meanwhile, one of the doctors at the Leelavati Hospital in Mumbai spoke to the media, stating that Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery and that the full extent of his injuries would be clear after the operation.

It is important to note that Saif Ali Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their children, Taimur and Jehangil, were not harmed in the attack.

This incident comes shortly after police investigations revealed that Bollywood star Salman Khan narrowly escaped a possible assassination attempt just days after the murder of popular Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Saif Ali Khan is one of Bollywood's most prominent stars, having earned widespread recognition for his roles, particularly in central characters, and has a large fanbase in India and abroad.

Saif Ali Khan was born in New Delhi to a prominent Muslim family in the Indian film industry. His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was the captain of the Indian cricket team, and his mother, Sharmila Tagore, is a well-known Bollywood actress.

In 2003, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his outstanding performance in the film“Kal Ho Naa Ho” alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

This attack has sent shockwaves through the Indian entertainment industry, highlighting the increasing concerns over the safety of high-profile individuals. While Saif Ali Khan's condition is being closely monitored, the incident also raises questions about security measures for celebrities in India.

As investigations continue, the authorities are under pressure to apprehend the assailant and ensure the safety of those in the public eye. The entertainment community and fans worldwide hope for a swift recovery for the actor.

