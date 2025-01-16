Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: 'Six Stabs, Two Deep,' Know All About His Wounds And What Doctors Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan was on Thursday after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was immediately rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra and is reportedly out of danger.

Lilavati CEO Dr Niraj Uttamani told HT,“Saif Ali Khan was brought to Lilavati at 3.30 am. He has six stab wounds. Two of them deep. A team of doctors is operating on him.”

"One of the injuries is closer to his spine ... We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," HT quoted the official as saying.

The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and requires a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added.

A doctor at Leelavati Hospital, who sought anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of knife in the body and the doctors are still examining the extent of damage. However, the actor is able to move his limbs, which shows that the spine is ok

Speaking about the attack, Saif's team said,“There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery.”

Khan lives in an apartment in the city's western suburb of Bandra, along with his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor and their two children, Jeh and Taimur. Bandra is home to many stars in the film industry.

"We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation," the representative said.

How was Saif Ali Khan injured?

As per initial information, an unidentified person entered Khan's house, and both had a scuffle. Some family members of the actor were present in the house at the time of the incident, police said.

The Bandra police said that after receiving information about the incident, they reached the spot and launched an investigation.

When asked if the intruder attempted to rob the actor's house, a senior police official did not elaborate but said an investigation was on.



The son of cricketer and former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore , Saif Ali Khan is among the country's most bankable stars, having featured in more than 70 films and television series, in some also as producer.

Khan is known for his performances in films such as Omkara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.