Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Six Times In Mumbai, Bollywood Stars Express Concern 'We Have Law, What About Order?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Saif Ali Khan was on Thursday in a knife attack at his Mumbai home. The was stabbed six times after he had a violent encounter with the intruder. He was rushed to hospital for treatment. Several Indian cinema actors expressed their concern over the attack. Saif Ali Khan's co-actor, Junior NTR, shared a message on social wishing for Khan's speedy recovery.



| Saif Ali Khan stabbed LIVE: Mumbai says 'actor was stabbed 2-3 times' Saif Ali Khan attacked, undergoing at Lilavati hospital

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder at his house after a scuffle on Thursday. The 54-year-old actor lives in an apartment in Mumbai's western suburb of Bandra. The area is also home to many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.



Saif Ali Khan was home with his actor-wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two children, Jeh and Taimur.

After the incident, Saif Ali Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital at around 3:30 am on Thursday. He has suffered two deep cuts, reported Hindustan Times, citing Niraj Uttamani, the hospital's chief operating officer.

| Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan film rakes in ₹40.3 crore

"One of the injuries is closer to his spine ... We will be able to tell the extent of the damage only after surgery," HT quoted the official as saying.

Bollywood's strong reaction after Saif Ali Khan's attack in Mumbai

Hours after the attack, former actress Pooja Bhatt raised questions about the state of law and order in the country's financial capital.

“Can this lawlessness please be curbed@MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before,” wrote Pooja Bhatt on X while tagging Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar.

“Shocking & Scary incident. Praying for Saif's speedy recovery. #SaifAliKhan,” wrote Kunal Kohli.

Other actors who expressed concern over attack

Additionally, Saif Ali Khan's co-actor Junior NTR also shared a post wishing him speedy recovery. Senior actor Chiranjeevi Konidela also shared a post in the matter.

Jr NTR reacts to attack on Saif Ali Khan

Senior actor Chiranjeevi wished Saif Ali Khan speedy recovery.

Saif Ali Khan attacked in Mumbai, netizens express concern

“Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment in Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre after he sustained injuries after an intruder barged in his home in Mumbai,” shared a user on X.

“This is so scary...I hope he recovers as super soon as possible & Kareena and her kids are alright,” commented another user.

| Salman Khan fan takes Lawrence Bishnoi's name at film set, handed over to police

“1st actors need bodyguards for crazy fans, now even their homes aren't safe? What Nonsense STRONG actions are needed to ensure safety, or who's next? [sic],” shared another user.

“Get Well Soon Saif Ali Khan. This is So Sad man ....[sic],” commented another user.

Saif Ali Khan was injured in knife attack by the intruder

Netizens express concern after Saif ALi Khan was injured in the attack.

Several netizens raised doubt over how the burgler managed to enter the house amid heavy security.

Many expressed concern over the safety of people in Mumbai amid frequent attacks on actors.

Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after the attack.

Saif Ali Khan was injured in a knife attack at his home.

The police have launched an investigation to nab the intruder who fled after the attack. As per the police, an unidentified person entered Khan's house, and a scuffle ensued. The intruder attacked Khan.



The Bandra police arrived at the scene after receiving information and launched a probe into the incident.