Rifle Club OTT Release Date: Check These Public Reviews Before Watching Anurag Kashyap's Malayalam Action Movie Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aashiq Abu's Malayalam action Rifle Club is now streaming on . The movie marks the Malayalam debut of director Anurag Kashyap and Hanumankind. Netflix confirmed its OTT release date on January 16. The action thriller is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

The movie grossed ₹27 crores worldwide and received positive reviews. In India, the movie minted ₹15.65 crore while the gross domestic collection was ₹17.75 crore. At the same time, ₹9.25 crore came from the overseas market.

Anurag Kashyap earlier told The Hollywood Reporter India that Rifle Club could not be made in Hindi .

“You can't do it in Hindi except with all the actors whose careers are over or with absolute newcomers,” he said. Kashyap blamed it on Bollywood actors'“one-upmanship”. According to him, no Hindi actor is ready to do a role secondary to another.

Kashyap was earlier praised for his acting in the Tamil thriller movie, Maharaja, also starring Vijay Sethupathi. Director Nithilan Swaminathan, during Galatta Nakshatra Awards in Chennai said that Oscar-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu had approached Kashyap after watching the movie.

“I am a huge fan of Anurag sir. Recently, I went to Mumbai for his daughter's wedding, and he told me Iñárritu offered him a role after watching Maharaja. When I heard it, I didn't know how to react. I felt happy. I love him,” he said.

Rifle Club: Public reviews

“Malayalam Cinema ended this year with another super banger movie! I enjoyed every second of it, one of the best theatrical watches of the year. Must Watch.”

“Beautifully shot, fast-paced, under 2 hours. Breezy 1st half; 3rd act devoted to siege of... well, a rifle club. Action could've been better but overall elegantly directed. Anurag Kashyap devours the screen as the antagonist.”

“Another masterpiece from Malayalam cinema. A must watch in the theaters. The cinematography and color pallette is so good and the music so engaging. I was smiling throughout the movie. It's really really good.”

“A Must-Watch Action-Packed Malayalam Thriller”

“I completely underestimated this movie based on its trailer. It turned out to be an absolute delight! Aashiq Abu has crafted a stylish and thrilling cinematic treat-a fitting end to 2024! Malayalam cinema had a stellar year.”