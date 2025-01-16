India Ethyl Acetate Market Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach $824.4 Million By 2031, Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Ethyl Acetate Market

India Ethyl Acetate Size, Share, Growth Insights, and Outlook: 2022-2031

- David CorreaPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "India Ethyl Acetate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031," which provides insights into the ethyl acetate market. According to the report, the India ethyl acetate market size was valued at $432.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $824.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.Access Full Summary @Key Growth Drivers:The growth of the global ethyl acetate market is primarily attributed to increasing demand for ethyl acetate in solvent applications and its cost-effectiveness. However, challenges such as availability of substitutes and environmental concerns associated with ethyl acetate are likely to impede market growth. On the other hand, the emergence of renewable ethyl acetate production presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the forecast period.Download Sample Report at:Historical Trends in India:In India, the demand for ethyl acetate remained relatively low in the early 2000s, dominated by a few major players. However, as industrialization surged and the economy expanded, the demand for ethyl acetate increased substantially. From 2010 to 2015, the demand continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace, with the pharmaceutical industry emerging as a significant consumer due to its widespread use as a solvent in drug manufacturing.Segment Analysis and Forecasts:Among different applications, the process solvents segment held the largest market share in 2021, driven by its usage in various industries such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. However, the paints and coatings segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its applications in specialty coatings.In terms of end-use industries, the pharmaceutical segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, attributed to ethyl acetate's role in medicine production. This segment is expected to maintain a high CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.Interested in Procuring this Report? visit:Regional Insights:Asia-Pacific led the global ethyl acetate market in 2021, accounting for a significant share of revenue, driven by its utilization in food and pharmaceutical applications. The region is poised to maintain its dominance, with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. North America and Europe are also expected to contribute substantially to market growth.Key Players:The report highlights major players in the global ethyl acetate market, including Eastman Chemical Company, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, Maharashtra Aldehydes and Chemicals Ltd., Sasol Limited, Sipchem, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, INEOS, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Solvay. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches and collaborations to strengthen their market position.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

