Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) Simandou North Update And Corporate Presentation

Arrow Minerals Limited (ASX:AMD) refers to the ASX Announcement dated 15 January 2024 titled 'Simandou North achieves high quality hematite fines.' The Announcement, which includes results of recent metallurgical testwork on the Simandou Formation Oxide BIF at its Simandou North Iron Project, has been re-released to include the following information required in respect of Listing Rule 5.7.1:

- JORC Table 1; and

- Location map of the test samples.

The Company attaches a Corporate Presentation which includes additional information.

