Gaza Ceasefire Agreement A New Achievement For Qatari Diplomacy: Editors-In-Chief

Doha, Qatar:

Doha, Qatar: A number of editors-in-chief of Qatari newspapers highlighted that the efforts made by the State of Qatar over the past 15 months reflected the role of Qatari which made a historic achievement to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people who have been subjected to continuous aggression since October 7, 2023. This confirms the importance of the State of Qatar as a major player in promoting peace and stability regionally and internationally.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the editors-in-chief stressed that the State of Qatar has spared no effort in achieving the aspirations of the Palestinian people and ensuring their rights to live in dignity and security, away from the wars and crimes they have been exposed to during the past months. Despite the challenges that accompanied the negotiation process, Qatar continued to play its humanitarian and diplomatic role to achieve this important historical event, which the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip have long been eagerly awaiting, they noted.

Editor-in-Chief of the Qatari Al Arab newspaper Faleh Hussein Al Hajri affirmed that Qatar's mediation efforts to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip constitute an extension of its foreign policy based on dialogue and resolving disputes through peaceful means, pointing out that these efforts reflect Qatar's humanitarian, political, and moral commitment to achieving stability in the region, stopping the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people, and strengthening Palestinian national unity.

Al Hajri said in statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the State of Qatar played a unique role in mediation efforts for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip through various channels with all parties, as it worked, in cooperation with its partners, to bring viewpoints closer and bridge the gap between the parties, which ultimately led to achieving the understandings necessary to reach an agreement.

On humanitarian support for the Palestinian people, he affirmed that the State of Qatar was keen to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in parallel with the mediation efforts exerted for a ceasefire.

Al Hajri pointed out that the State of Qatar has made great diplomatic efforts over the past 15 months, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the issues of oppressed peoples, affirming that despite the great challenges it faced, it continued its efforts with the utmost flexibility and patience to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement.

He stressed that the State of Qatar demonstrated a remarkable ability to deal with the complexities of the Palestinian issue and dealt with military escalations and sensitive political positions with wisdom that enabled it to gain the trust of all parties, which culminated in success in achieving results and reaching a ceasefire agreement, a prominent diplomatic achievement for the State of Qatar, and has restored hope to calm the situation and save the lives of tens of thousands of innocent civilians.

Editor-in-Chief of the Qatari Al Arab newspaper Faleh Hussein Al Hajri affirmed at the end of his statements to QNA that the Qatari efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza provided a model of humanitarian diplomacy, which aims to protect lives and achieve stability, security, and peace, pointing out that this mediation was not just political negotiations, but reflected Qatar's moral and humanitarian commitment towards the Palestinian people, and proved the importance of dialogue as a means of resolving disputes even in the most complex situations.

In turn, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Watan newspaper Mohammad Hajji said that since the first day, the State of Qatar made effort to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, based on its keenness to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people, subjected to continuous aggression since Oct. 7, 2023.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Hajji affirmed that reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip is a new achievement added to the record of Qatari diplomacy and reflects the important role of the State of Qatar as a major player in promoting peace and stability regionally and internationally, indicating that Qatar continued its mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza despite the many challenges these efforts faced, and insisted on continuing these efforts to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people.

He added that Qatar's continued diplomatic and humanitarian role affirm that its efforts were clear from the beginning to stop the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in horrific destruction and human losses.

At the end of his statements to QNA, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Watan newspaper Mohammad Hajji said that the final results of the mediation efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar reflect the integrity of the mediator and the importance of the role played over the past months despite the challenges, and this enhances the role of the State of Qatar in achieving international security and peace.