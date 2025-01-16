AMINA Bank Supercharges Stablecoin Offering With Free USDC Custody

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Amid the surge in stablecoin capitalisation, leading AMINA has removed custody fees for Stablecoin Rewards Account clients holding in both hot and cold storage, with EURC set to be added soon.

AMINA's Stablecoin Rewards account offers both individuals and businesses fee-free custody alongside compelling benefits, including:



Quarterly rewards on USDC holdings, providing the same benefits typically associated with fiat, but without the traditional fees.

Clients have the confidence that their stablecoins will never be lent out, moved or reinvested.

Assets safeguarded in segregated wallets and held off balance sheet, which ensures they remain independent from AMINA's liabilities – eliminating counterparty risk. The secure and private asset vault clients expect from a Swiss bank, seamlessly combined with the advanced protection of cutting-edge custody technology.

This offering represents a key milestone in the bank's ongoing commitment to driving stablecoin adoption and delivering value to clients worldwide. USDC and EURC are stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to the US dollar and euro, respectively. Fully backed 1:1 by reserves, they offer stability and global reach for holders. By enabling faster, more cost-efficient transactions, they provide businesses and individuals with enhanced liquidity within the crypto ecosystem. Widely used for digital transactions, remittances, and as a store of value, these stablecoins align with and support AMINA's mission to advance and empower the crypto industry.

Myles Harrison , Chief Product Officer at AMINA Bank, said:“As one of the first regulated banks to offer fee-free custody of USDC with rewards on holdings across both hot and cold wallets, AMINA Bank is solidifying its commitment to advancing the growth and adoption of stablecoins. This offering provides a great addition to the products that help our clients thrive in the world of crypto. We will soon expand this offering to include EURC, further enhancing the stablecoin ecosystem.”

Eligible USDC holders will receive quarterly rewards directly from AMINA Bank, delivering ongoing value.

About AMINA - Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

AMINA is a leading global crypto bank providing a universal suite of innovative banking products and services. Operating from its global regulated hubs in Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong, AMINA offers innovative banking solutions to crypto-native and mainstream audiences, whether institutional investors, Web3 startups, or mainstream corporates. AMINA offers a diverse, vertically integrated spectrum of crypto-related financial services, combined with the highest security standards available in the market. AMINA Bank was one of the first crypto banks to receive a Swiss banking and securities dealer license from Switzerland's regulator - FINMA. The bank has since expanded its global regulatory footprint in Hong Kong and Abu Dhabi to serve the emerging crypto ecosystem in APAC and the Middle East. AMINA's offering covers the full spectrum of crypto-related financial services from banking, to custody, trading, lending, and much more.

To learn more about AMINA, visit

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink