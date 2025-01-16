Parliament Speaker: Ceasefire Not End Of Crisis, Gaza Reconstruction Critical

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 16 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi emphasized that the announced ceasefire does not mark the end of Gaza's humanitarian crisis, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities toward reconstruction and halting settlement activities in Palestinian territories.In a comprehensive statement Tuesday, Safadi highlighted Jordan's consistent stance under King Abdullah II's leadership in countering what he described as "false narratives" promoted since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza."The international community faces the responsibility of reconstruction and stopping all settlement practices aimed at consuming Palestinian land," Safadi said, emphasizing that sustained international engagement remains crucial for securing Palestinian rights.The Speaker praised Jordan's diplomatic efforts through the Foreign Ministry, which he said "reflected the conscience of Jordanians."He commended the multilateral efforts leading to the ceasefire agreement, calling it a significant step toward ending what he termed "the war of annihilation" in Gaza.Safadi highlighted Jordan's humanitarian response, particularly referencing King Abdullah's personal participation in aid airdrops, Queen Rania's advocacy on the international stage, and Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Salma's involvement in relief operations.He also acknowledged the contributions of the Royal Air Force personnel and medical staff serving in field hospitals in Gaza, alongside the Hashemite Charity Organization's efforts."Jordanians stand united with their Palestinian brothers, bound by blood, cause, and destiny," Safadi stated, reiterating Jordan's commitment to supporting Palestinian rights, including the establishment of an independent state.He concluded by paying tribute to Gaza's resilience and calling for continued support for the wounded and displaced.