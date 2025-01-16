عربي


Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Bin Jassim Al-Thani To Perform Duties And Responsibilities Of CEO Of Qatar Media Corporation

1/16/2025 4:06:20 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Chairman of Qatar media Corporation Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani issued Thursday a decision assigning HE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al-Thani to carry out the duties and responsibilities of CEO of Qatar Media Corporation in addition to his work as Director of Media Development Department.

Gulf Times

