Workplace Strategy Experts From SPS To Speak On The Intersection Of Technology And Employee Experience To WORKTECH Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nicole Mangarella , Head of Global & Innovation – Enterprise Workplace Solutions at SPS, will participate in a panel discussion on the intersection of and employee experience. With 15+ years of experience in technology transformation, she has helped companies drive results in hybrid work environments, focusing on productivity enhancement, compliance support, and the creation of dynamic, people-centric workplaces tailored for institutions.

Her presentation will offer strategies for integrating technology to address key financial industry challenges, such as return-to-office dynamics, workplace flexibility, and the role of AI in modern workflows. Attendees will gain valuable insights into leveraging innovation to navigate these evolving issues effectively.

WORKTECH Financial Workplace 25 serves as a critical forum for workplace professionals in the financial sector, fostering the exchange of best practices and innovative ideas. The event highlights the growing importance of real estate and workplace strategies as tools for achieving business returns, offering participants a platform to explore interdisciplinary perspectives that enhance productivity and inspire forward-thinking approaches.

"In today's rapidly evolving financial landscape, organizations are prioritizing people-centric work environments to boost productivity and employee satisfaction," said Ms. Mangarella. "We're excited to share actionable insights that senior leaders can use to align workplace strategies with organizational goals."

In addition to the panel discussion, Ms. Mangarella and the SPS team will engage with attendees to discuss strategies and share best practices.

For more information, visit .

