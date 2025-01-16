Armstrong International Acquires Hygrotemp To Expand De-Steamed Humidification Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Armstrong International – EMEA has acquired HygroTemp, a Netherlands-based leader in humidity control solutions

HERSTAL, Belgium, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong International – Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA), the continental entity of the global thermal solutions provider Armstrong International, has acquired HygroTemp, a Netherlands-based leader in humidity control solutions.

HygroTemp has worked closely with Armstrong – EMEA's Humidification Group in the Netherlands since 2007. Together they promote key technologies like the EvaPackTM, a hygienic and controlled evaporation solution manufactured by Armstrong EMEA's subsidiary, Devatec, located in Normandy (France).









HygroTemp's former owner and managing director, Rolf Bosscher, will support Armstrong's European Humidification team in further developing and promoting the EvaPackTM technology. He will also continue to be HygroTemp's business development manager.

“Our clients are entering into a transition from steam humidification towards adiabatic humidification and free cooling, thus facilitating decarbonization thanks to lower evaporation temperature,” said Rossen Ivanov, managing director of Armstrong International – EMEA.“HygroTemp has played a key role in introducing this new technology to companies in healthcare, pharmaceutical, electronics and data-center market segments, among others.”

Jean-François Frambot, Armstrong International's global director of humidification and general manager of Devatec, will take on the role of general manager at HygroTemp. He said,“This acquisition strengthens our position in The Netherlands and supports expansion into other European markets, where the demand for hygienic adiabatic humidification and free cooling solutions is growing.”

This acquisition underscores Armstrong International's continued investment in sustainable, innovative technologies that foster thermal energy-efficiency, decarbonization and long-term growth.

ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL

Armstrong International provides intelligent system solutions that improve utility performance, lower energy consumption, and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry's leading thermal utility partner, Armstrong International can satisfy unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth-generation, family-owned business provides hardworking products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems, and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience - all organized with industry specificity. Founded in 1900, Armstrong International is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing, sales and seminar centers located throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com.

HYGROTEMP

HygroTemp B.V., based in Almere, Netherlands, specializes in providing advanced humidity control solutions for various sectors, including buildings, healthcare, industry, and leisure. With over 17 years of experience, they offer consultation, training, and maintenance services, distributing equipment from reputable brands such as Armstrong, Devatec and Airtec. Their expertise in both steam and adiabatic humidification technologies positions them as a leading provider in the Dutch market and beyond.

DEVATEC

Devatec, headquartered in Dieppe county, France, is a leading specialist in humidification solutions with over 40 years of experience in the industry. Part of the Humidification Division of Armstrong International, Devatec offers a comprehensive range of products, including electrode steam humidifiers, resistive steam humidifiers, and adiabatic humidification systems, serving various sectors such as healthcare, data centers, and industrial applications. Devatec is committed to innovation and energy efficiency, providing reliable and high-technology solutions to meet diverse humidification needs.

