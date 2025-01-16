New Leadership Appointed To Azerbaijan's Innovation And Digital Development Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Inara Valiyeva, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the of Digital Development and Transport, has been dismissed, Azernews reports.

The agency announced that Farid Osmanov has been appointed as her replacement.

Prior to this appointment, Osmanov served as an advisor to the minister and previously held the position of General Director of the Central of Azerbaijan (CBA) from 2020 to 2024.

Osmanov graduated with honors from the Faculty of Finance and Credit of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), earning both bachelor's and master's degrees. He also completed a degree in information technologies in the world economy from the Faculty of Informatics and Management at UNEC and later obtained a master's degree from the University of Manchester, UK.

In 2019, he was awarded the "Progress" medal in recognition of his contributions to the development of banking and to mark the 100th anniversary of central banking in Azerbaijan.