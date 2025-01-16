New Leadership Appointed To Azerbaijan's Innovation And Digital Development Agency
Inara Valiyeva, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the
Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport, has been dismissed,
Azernews reports.
The agency announced that Farid Osmanov has been appointed as
her replacement.
Prior to this appointment, Osmanov served as an advisor to the
minister and previously held the position of General Director of
the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) from 2020 to 2024.
Osmanov graduated with honors from the Faculty of Finance and
Credit of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC),
earning both bachelor's and master's degrees. He also completed a
degree in information technologies in the world economy from the
Faculty of Informatics and Management at UNEC and later obtained a
master's degree from the University of Manchester, UK.
In 2019, he was awarded the "Progress" medal in recognition of
his contributions to the development of banking and to mark the
100th anniversary of central banking in Azerbaijan.
