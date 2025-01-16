Al Habtoor Motors inaugurates the newly renovated Mitsubishi showroom in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 13 January 2025: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE, has inaugurated its newly renovated Mitsubishi showroom in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi. Aligning with Mitsubishi’s global standards, this renovation not only elevates the showroom’s design but also enhances the overall customer experience, whilst reinforcing Al Habtoor Motors’ commitment to delivering premium services and strengthening its relationship with its valued customers.



The inauguration was attended by key figures including Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Motors and Yutaka Yano, Division General Manager of Europe, ME, Africa, and South Asia, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; honouring the reopening of the exceptionally renovated Mitsubishi showroom in the nation’s capital.



The showroom is designed to deliver a seamless, customer-focused experience—making it easier for customers to explore, purchase, and maintain their vehicles all under one roof. Spanning across approximately 13,900 sqm, the showroom offers a range of services, including sales, service and spare parts facilities within three distinct stories of the building.



The building utilizes its expansive space optimally, allowing for a beautiful display that captures the essence of the Mitsubishi brand, whilst showcasing the latest available Mitsubishi models remain sophisticated, flowing, and undisturbed.

During the inauguration, Ahmed Al Habtoor expressed his enthusiasm about the significance of this milestone for both Al Habtoor Motors and Mitsubishi Motors, stating: “Mitsubishi Motors and Al Habtoor Motors have long been excellent partners for over 40 years, and our relationship only continues to grow stronger. The renovation of this showroom means so much more than a new look, it is an opportunity to leverage these exceptional facilities to continue offering the best services and the utmost care for our loyal customers and products within the capital. This step is a testament to our ongoing dedication to strengthening the Mitsubishi brand in the UAE and our promise to deliver excellence to our customers.”



In line with Al Habtoor Motors’ commitment to prioritising customer satisfaction and experience before, during, and after the purchase of a vehicle; the newly renovated Mitsubishi showroom exudes reliance and opulence. In offering the best-in-class services, the showroom also represents the brand’s commitment to continuously improve and amplify its services.





MENAFN16012025007218016774ID1109096120