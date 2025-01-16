"TAQEEM" and "Najm" Sign an Agreement to Support Electronic Vehicle Damage Assessment Services

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, January 15, 2025

As part of its ongoing efforts to develop the "Taqdeer" system, the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (TAQEEM) has signed a cooperation agreement with Najm for Insurance Services to support the electronic damage assessment services for vehicles involved in minor traffic accidents in various regions and governorates across the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony was held on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh. The agreement was signed by Engineer Faisal bin Badr Al-Mandeel, CEO of TAQEEM, and Mr. Mohammed Y. Al-Shehri, CEO of Najm.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two parties in developing the "Taqdeer" electronic system. It will enable vehicle damage assessment centers, overseen by TAQEEM, to provide their services electronically in collaboration with Najm. This includes uploading data for vehicles involved in minor accidents and providing clear and comprehensive images of the vehicle condition and damage to be used in the damage assessment process. This service will ultimately improve the accuracy of results, reduce the processing time, and assist clients in obtaining the required evaluation based on the standard Taqdeer criteria without the need to visit vehicle damage assessment centers. The agreement also includes training and qualifying Najm’s employees to ensure they are fully equipped to carry out the service.

This agreement also reflects the commitment of both parties to provide advanced services in line with the Kingdom's digital transformation. TAQEEM expects that this agreement will significantly enhance the customer experience by enabling faster and more accurate damage assessments.

Eng. Faisal Al-Mandeel, CEO of TAQEEM, stated that this agreement is an extension of TAQEEM’s efforts to develop the "Taqdeer" system, which aims to protect rights and assess vehicle damage professionally and accurately. This ensures the safety of vehicles after repair and provides better service to beneficiaries. The system operates based on accredited professional and technical standards, with well trained and qualified personnel following the best global practices, in centers equipped with specific technical specifications for various vehicle categories. Additionally, the system streamlines the vehicle damage assessment process by integrating all relevant entities through a comprehensive electronic system, reducing post-accident procedures to just three steps at one center.

The CEO of Najm, Mr. Mohammed Y. Al-Shehri, expressed his pleasure with the cooperation between Najm and TAQEEM to reimagine the customer experience post-accident and facilitating the electronic issuance of damage assessment reports. This initiative saves time and effort, reflecting Najm’s strategic vision of leveraging digital technology to enhance the customer experience. It also ensures the delivery of services with high accuracy and transparency, while safeguarding the rights of vehicle owners who are policyholders and beneficiaries of insurance coverage.

It is worth mentioning that Najm for Insurance Services is a closed and unlisted joint-stock company established in 2007.It aims to promote the vehicle insurance sector in the Kingdom. Najm provides an integrated system of insurance solutions and services for citizens, residents, and visitors in more than 40 cities and governorates across the Kingdom, with an experienced and qualified Saudi staff, who make up 98% of the company’s total workforce.





