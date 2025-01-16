Germany Hands Over Nearly 100 Vehicles To Ukraine's National Guard And National Police
1/16/2025 1:12:34 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The German government has provided nearly 100 vehicles to the units of Ukraine's National Police and National Guard, intended for maintaining public order and protecting critical infrastructure in the country.
According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affair (MIA) reported this development.
The handover ceremony took place on Wednesday, attended by Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the federal Republic of Germany, Martin Jäger.
Klymenko expressed gratitude to Germany for its unwavering support and emphasized that the donated vehicles would enhance the capabilities of the National Police and National Guard, helping protect citizens from crime and safeguard critical infrastructure.
He stated that Germany's invaluable assistance would enable Ukrainian security forces to continue performing their core functions effectively and to respond promptly to daily challenges.
“Unfortunately, due to the war, these challenges are increasing, but thanks to you, this response will be faster and more professional,” Klymenko said.
Ambassador Jäger noted that it was an honor for him to be in Ukraine to personally deliver aid directed toward the security and defense forces of Ukraine's National Guard and National Police.
“Ukraine continues its heroic struggle against the russian aggression - and each of you plays an important role in this process. Without the daily work of the National Guard and the National Police, security in Ukraine cannot be guaranteed. For me as the Ambassador and for the entire German Government, cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is an important aspect of our partnership, and the vehicles donated are only part of the support we provide to the Ministry. Our fruitful cooperation will continue," Jäger said.
In addition to the 100 vehicles, the German government provided the National Police and National Guard with computer equipment and protective gear throughout 2024.
As reported by Ukrinform, a recent German military aid package for Ukraine included ammunition of various calibers, a significant number of drones, and armored vehicles.
