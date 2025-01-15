Idorsia Presents At J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025 – Fighting To Create Value For All Stakeholders

Presentation to take place on January 15, 2025, at 15:00 PST / 00:00 CET and will be available for replay on demand

Allschwil, Switzerland – January 15, 2025

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that André C. Muller, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, will present at the Healthcare on January 15, 2025, at 15:00 PST / 00:00 CET. The conference will take place at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco, USA. Follow this link to access the live audio stream and find the presentation available here . A replay will be available on the company website after the event.

André will describe the status of the prerequisite initiatives which will allow the company to continue to operate. These include an agreement for the global rights to aprocitentan, currently in exclusive negotiations with an undisclosed party; the completion of the recently announced operational restructuring; a balance sheet restructuring, including the 2025 and 2028 convertible bonds; and raising additional funding, as well as other strategic options.

André C. Muller, CEO of Idorsia, commented: “The team at Idorsia has been very successful at generating innovative drugs that can redefine the way diseases are treated. Last year, we received approval for our third drug, an innovative and highly differentiated treatment for uncontrolled hypertension – a revolution for millions of potential patients. I am pleased to take some time at J.P. Morgan to give an overview on some of our other potentially first- or best-in-class discoveries. I believe that it is in the best interest of all stakeholders for us to fight as hard as possible to continue the Idorsia journey.”

André continued: “The company began 2025 with a cash balance of just over 100 million Swiss francs which will sustain activities until around the end of the first quarter 2025. However, we cannot wait until then to find definitive solutions. We have a comprehensive plan to keep Idorsia operating, but it is dependent on reaching an agreement for the rights to aprocitentan. I believe that an agreement can be reached, but more time is needed, so we are exploring all options to extend the company's operational cash runway to bridge to a potential binding agreement.”

André will also show that if the company is successful in navigating the short-term priorities, a dual revenue stream model with revenues from the company's own commercial efforts with QUVIVIQ, coupled with milestone payments and royalties from partnered assets builds a strong case for significant value creation.

The company has defined the following strategic priorities that would drive decision-making at Idorsia:

Unlocking the value of QUVIVIQ



We must overcome the barriers to prescription wherever we find them, to awaken the value of QUVIVIQ for all our stakeholders.

Nurturing strong alliances



Idorsia often retains a vested interest in the success of our partnered products. Supporting our partners will maximize the value of our innovation.

Leveraging our innovative pipeline



To attract potential partners, the R&D team will generate preclinical and clinical evidence enabling others to recognize the value of our innovation in a portfolio for out-licensing.

Targeting our drug discovery



Our specialized drug discovery engine will focus on small-molecule therapies designed to redefine the way diseases are treated.

Making the money last



We will exercise financial discipline, spending within our means, and thus paving the way to sustainable profitability.





Research & Development portfolio

The company has focused its drug discovery efforts, reducing the number of active projects in research and development and preparing some for out-licensing. Each project or portfolio compound has been assessed – in the context of the competitive landscape – for the feasibility of Idorsia being able to develop alone or how we can generate preclinical and clinical proof-of-concept data enabling others to recognize the value of the asset. The prioritization has resulted in an Idorsia-led portfolio with a combination of assets where Idorsia intends to develop to the next inflection point and when feasible and appropriate, even further, and a partner-led portfolio of assets already partnered, as described below.





Idorsia-led portfolio

The company will develop each asset to the next inflection point or seek a partner.