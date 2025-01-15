Desert Hope Treatment Center Appoints Two New Senior Leaders To Its Patient Care Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Desert Hope Center has appointed two new leaders to its patient care team: Kimberlee Guerrero as Director of Nursing and Ariann Chelli as Clinical Director. Guerrero and Chelli bring to their new positions a combined 20+ years of experience in behavioral and a passion for treating individuals struggling with substance use and mental health disorders.

“Ariann and Kimberlee have proven track records for exceptional patient care, and we are eager to witness their success in their new roles,” said Kristin Berg, Executive Director of Desert Hope.“We are also thrilled for the opportunity to promote Kimberlee from within the organization, as she is a respected leader who has earned the trust of her colleagues and patients at Desert Hope.”

Kimberlee Guerrero is a seasoned nursing professional who brings to the Director of Nursing role over a decade of nursing experience and a strong background in clinical operations and patient management. Kimberlee's commitment to nursing excellence has led to numerous promotions during her tenure at Desert Hope; she began her journey with the organization as a staff nurse and quickly rose through the ranks, serving as a charge nurse, house supervisor, and most recently, Assistant Director of Nursing.

Ariann Chelli, LCSW, LCADC, brings to her position as Clinical Director an extensive background in mental health and addiction services. She earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Louisiana State University and a Master of Social Work (MSW) from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Her career has been marked by a steadfast commitment to enhancing the well-being of individuals dealing with complex challenges, guiding them on their journey to recovery.

The appointment of Guerrero and Chelli to their new roles reflects Desert Hope's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality addiction treatment and mental health services.“Ariann and Kimberlee have demonstrated time and again their dedication to individuals struggling with the disease of addiction. We are confident that their leadership will elevate our already strong clinical and nursing services to new heights,” said Berg.

About Desert Hope Treatment Center:

Desert Hope Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers facility, is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Las Vegas, NV. The center offers a full continuum of care for addiction and co-occurring disorders, as well as a specialized treatment program for Veterans. Desert Hope Treatment Center is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate treatment to individuals struggling with addiction. To learn more, visit deserthopetreatment.com.

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

