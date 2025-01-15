Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For December 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 0.6833 at the end of December 2024 (0.7050 as of 30 November 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 98.1 million (EUR 101.2 million as of 30 November 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 31 December 2024 stood at EUR 0.7267 per unit.

At the end of December 2024, new portfolio valuations were conducted by the independent appraisers. As of 31 December 2024, the fair value of the Baltic Horizon Fund portfolio increased to EUR 240.9 million (30 June 2024: 239.7 million). Compared to the previous valuations, the change in portfolio value was mainly driven by the changes in discount rates due to decreased EURIBOR rates. The summary of property valuations will be published on the Fund`s webpage. More information will be provided in the quarterly report.

In December 2024, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund was EUR 0.9 million (EUR 0.9 million in November 2024). Over the twelve months of this year, the Fund achieved a consolidated net rental income of EUR 11.6 million.

At the end of December 2024, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 10.1 million (30 November 2024: EUR 5.2 million). Cash increased due to additional loan received in Coca Cola Plaza.

As of 31 December 2024, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 256.0 million (30 November 2024: EUR 254.0 million).

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

