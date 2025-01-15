CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES GROWTH IN VIRGINIA WITH NEW CHESAPEAKE LOCATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fast casual concept to open its latest location in Chesapeake, with a grand opening celebration on January 29 with free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening date of its newest location in Chesapeake, VA. Located at 733 Eden Way N in Greenbrier Towne Place, Chicken Salad Chick of Chesapeake, VA marks the eighth store in the state. The Chesapeake community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, January 29 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.



Guests can expect to feel right at home with the signature Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:



Wednesday, January 29 – FREE Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, January 30 – FREE Chick Picnic Blanket – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick picnic blanket.**

Friday, January 31 – FREE Chick Tote Bag – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick tote bag.** Saturday, February 1 – FREE 20oz Tumbler – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick 20oz tumbler.**

The opening of Chicken Salad Chick of Chesapeake marks an exciting milestone for franchise owners Chris Carnes and Melissa Holt, following the successful launch of their Norfolk-Railyard restaurant in 2023. Since then, the duo has continued to grow, focusing on delivering exceptional service to guests across Virginia. Their unwavering belief in the brand's mission to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others drives their expansion efforts and is a reflection of their commitment to the community.

"We're thrilled to bring Chicken Salad Chick to my hometown of Chesapeake this winter," said Melissa Holt, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Chesapeake. "It's an honor to share the mission of Chicken Salad Chick here in Virginia while offering the best chicken salad on the market. Chris and I are dedicated to creating memorable dining experiences for our new friends and neighbors, and we look forward to building lasting community connections through the joy of great food."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Chesapeake restaurant features in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.



"It's great to see Chris and Melissa lead the newest development for Chicken Salad Chick in Virginia," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Their genuine passion for both the Chesapeake community and our brand is truly remarkable. They embody what it means to be great franchise owners – dedicated to quality and making a difference in the lives of those they serve. We're excited to support their business journey and

can't wait to see what the future holds for their new location."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events, the Chesapeake restaurant is supporting The Chas Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at providing resources and support for those suffering from mental illness and their families.

Additionally, Holt's family has longstanding ties to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to combat rising food insecurity and WINKS, a local brain cancer foundation, to continue to fight for a cure.

Chicken Salad Chick of Chesapeake will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook

and Instagram

for the latest news and trends.



For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:



*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.



**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Trio. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 285 restaurants in 21 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year,

Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See

for additional information.



Contact:

Meghan Bronner

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

