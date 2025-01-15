Tecnotree Recognized In The 2024 Gartner® Hype Cycletm For Customer Experience And Monetization In The Communications Ind...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Tecnotree, a global leader in digital Business Support System (BSS) provider and a transformation solution, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Customer Experience and Monetization in the Communications . We believe, this acknowledgment highlights Tecnotree's pioneering role in delivering Partner Ecosystem Management Platforms , AI for CSP Customer Interactions , and CSP Digital Marketplaces .

The Gartner Hype Cycle serves as a trusted guide for evaluating the maturity and adoption of transformative technologies in the communications sector. In our opinion. Tecnotree's recognition underscores its ability to enable Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to streamline operations, create innovative revenue opportunities, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences.

Tecnotree's Partner Ecosystem Management Platforms empower CSPs to seamlessly onboard, integrate, and manage diverse partners, unlocking new revenue streams through collaborative digital marketplaces. The company's AI-driven capabilities are designed to enhance customer interactions , enabling CSPs to offer predictive, intelligent, and tailored experiences across every touchpoint. Additionally, Tecnotree's Digital Marketplaces redefine how CSPs deliver bundled services, expanding their value propositions with greater agility and customer focus.

“We feel, this recognition reaffirms Tecnotree's commitment to helping CSPs navigate the digital-first era with cutting-edge solutions that integrate technology, partners, and customer-centricity,” said Padma Ravichander , CEO of Tecnotree.“Our focus on AI-driven insights, partner ecosystems, and digital marketplaces ensures CSPs remain competitive and future-ready in the evolving communications landscape.”

Tecnotree's innovations are reshaping the way CSPs engage with customers and partners, offering scalable solutions that enhance monetization opportunities while delivering exceptional value.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

