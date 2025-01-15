Diligent Announces Market Insights Reporting Powered By S&P Global Market Intelligence, Giving Directors And Executives...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Diligent , a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced it is collaborating with S&P Global's Intelligence division to launch Diligent Market Insights Reporting . Powered by S&P Capital IQ Pro data, the reports give corporate directors and executives timely, contextualized insights into global data and peer performance – including market sentiment, analyst consensus, peer developments and analysis – to stay ahead of market and investor risks. The reports are built within the Diligent One , Diligent's leading GRC platform empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions.

“Today's corporate directors are navigating an increasingly complex and fast-moving risk landscape,” said Mark Davis, Board Director at Yext (NYSE: YEXT) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN), former National Audit Leader of Deloitte Private and Greater Tri-state IPO Services Leader.“Staying ahead of these dynamics requires more than traditional reporting-it demands timely, contextualized insights that empower leaders to anticipate risks and seize opportunities. Boards need tools that bridge the gap between raw data and actionable insights to drive informed, strategic decisions.”

In today's fast-paced business landscape, public company boards and executives need timely and relevant financial data to make informed decisions. Diligent Market Insights Reporting integrates S&P Global Market Intelligence's unparalleled financial data with Diligent Boards to deliver industry expert designed reports of a company's market position, directly to boards and leadership. This integration allows for a more streamlined and curated delivery of data so leadership can gain clarity into investor risks.

Key benefits of Diligent Market Insights Reporting powered by S&P Capital IQ Pro data include:

Access to the latest comprehensive market data including peer comparisons, stock charts, key developments, market analysis, analyst price targets, recommendations, and earnings sentiment analysis.

Tailored insights for corporate directors, CFOs, GCs and CEOs, delivered securely and in a familiar and consistent format, in the world's leading board portal.

Enhanced decision making, empowering executive leaders with the tools to deliver the right insights and context to the board, enhancing their ability to make strategic decisions.

Seamless integration to Diligent Boards, enabling CFOs, finance and investor relations teams to easily pull data from a single source, provide commentary on key developments and share with stakeholders.

Through the Diligent One Platform, customers can also gain access to other board reporting integrations to streamline data collection, break down silos and surface clear insights built on reliable, up-to-date data.

“This collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence underscores our commitment to delivering actionable and reliable market insights to our customers,” said Brian Stafford, President and CEO of Diligent.“Market Insights Reporting will elevate how boards and executives access and utilize financial data, ensuring they are always prepared to make informed decisions that drive their organizations forward.”

“We are excited to work with Diligent on this innovative capability,” said Warren Breakstone, Global Head of Data & Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence.“By integrating our financial insights with Diligent's governance technology, we are assisting boards and executives to navigate the complexities of today's financial landscape with greater confidence and clarity.”

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice - including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG - to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent .

