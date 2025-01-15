Prime Minister Launches Kingdom-Wide Arbor Day Celebrations In Ma'an

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, January 15 (Petra) – Deputizing for King Abdullah II, Prime Jafar Hassan inaugurated the Kingdom's Arbor Day celebrations at Ma'an University College on Monday.The Prime Minister joined approximately 200 youth from Ma'an Governorate in planting trees as part of national efforts to expand forest areas and green spaces to combat desertification.Arbor Day celebrations were simultaneously launched across all governorates, involving tens of thousands of tree plantations. Participants included governors, officials, associations, volunteers, and student groups. These initiatives are part of a sustainable agricultural strategy to establish artificial forests and plant trees along roadsides, promoting afforestation and preserving forest resources.Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat underlined the government's commitment to translating royal directives into action, noting that one million trees were planted in 2024 under a sustainable plan using treated water in collaboration with local communities, government agencies, and international organizations.Hneifat highlighted plans for 2025 to plant an additional one million carob trees in Irbid Governorate, accompanied by the establishment of a carob processing facility to benefit local communities. Afforestation efforts will also focus on creating new forests and lining highways with economically viable tree species.He further emphasized the development of forest nurseries, incorporating modern techniques to produce five million high-quality seedlings annually.The government's comprehensive strategy includes planting four million forest trees over four years, aiming to increase the Kingdom's forest areas by 110,000 dunums.