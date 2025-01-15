Met Warns Of Fog, Low Visibility Wednesday Night

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore Wednesday night until 6am on Thursday will see scattered clouds at times, and may become cold and misty to foggy at places by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places by night.

Offshore, it will be scattered clouds and hazy to misty by night, the Department of Meteorology added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 2 to 12 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knot.

The visibility will be 4 to 9 kilometers or 02 kilometers or less at places by night.

The sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.

MENAFN15012025000067011011ID1109094655