Nigel Miles-Thomas Brings 'Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act' To The Highmore At Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail!

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Highmore is thrilled to announce an extraordinary theatrical experience as acclaimed Nigel Miles-Thomas graces The Highmore with his captivating performance in Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act. Traveling all the way from the UK, Nigel brings to life the iconic detective in a thrilling portrayal that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Originally scheduled for January 27th and 28th, the overwhelming response to this exclusive event has led to two additional dates: January 25th and 26th. This rare opportunity to witness Nigel's spellbinding performance is a highlight of The Highmore's event calendar.

Set within an elegant rooftop ambiance, the evening promises an exceptional theater experience alongside delightful food and drinks. It's an occasion to enjoy world-class performance in a beautiful setting.

This event marks another milestone in The Highmore's commitment to delivering remarkable experiences. Stay tuned for more exciting events!

For more information call 4456 5778. WhatsApp: