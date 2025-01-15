Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Builds Full-Service Foothold In The Midwest, Acquiring A1 Sprinkler & Systems Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A1 Sprinkler & Systems Integration got its start in 1982, originally specializing in fire sprinklers before expanding to include the full scope of life safety systems. With a focus on code compliance and integrated systems, A1 designs, installs and services sprinkler, suppression, security and fire alarm, CCTV, access control and mass notification systems. The company also conducts workplace safety training, fire extinguisher service and 24/7 central station monitoring.

Built on a culture of team cooperation and accountability, A1 is devoted to uncompromising quality, continuous learning and development, and giving back to the communities it serves.

"The A1 team is comprised of individuals who are hungry to learn, grow and serve others, enabling our success as an organization," said Bill Hausmann, A1 President. "Knowing our team and customers will be cared for by Pye-Barker, an organization that holds our same values, makes me confident in taking this next step for A1."

"A1's trajectory – from a fire sprinkler shop to providing full-service protection – shows how commitment to culture and investing in your team members leads to high-velocity growth," said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker CEO. "Our shared commitment to our teams will allow us to expand our customer reach together, and being part of Pye-Barker will create additional opportunities for A1's team members to progress in their careers."

The A1 team of technicians will continue to service customers in the Midwest. Pye-Barker was represented by Nelson Mullins Riley and Scarborough LLP in this transaction.

