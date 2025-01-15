Phaedon Appoints Ravi Erraguntla As New Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In his new role, Erraguntla will spearhead Phaedon's product strategy, overseeing the roadmap for its TallyTM loyalty and Clary AI-powered customer insights engine. He will also lead the product, engineering, data analytics, and AI teams in enhancing Phaedon's offerings to better serve businesses of all sizes-from smaller enterprise clients to global organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to the Phaedon family," said Kris Tremaine, CEO of Phaedon. "His extensive experience in driving product-led transformations aligns perfectly with our vision of enhancing the customer experience through innovative loyalty and marketing solutions."

Erraguntla's career includes leadership roles at Sabre and cxLoyalty (acquired by JPMorgan Chase), where he spearheaded large-scale digital transformation initiatives. His extensive experience across airlines, travel, hospitality, and banking equips him to leverage data-driven insights in building scalable, innovative, AI-powered solutions.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Phaedon to deliver transformative solutions that drive growth for our clients," said Erraguntla. "The opportunity to serve our large-scale enterprise clients with excellence, while also shaping the future of customer engagement for small and midsize enterprises, is truly energizing."

As Phaedon enters its next phase of growth, Erraguntla will focus on three guiding principles: customer centricity, organizational agility, and cross-functional collaboration-values that have driven his success throughout his career.

About Phaedon

Previously the commercial marketing group of ICF under the brand name ICF Next, we are now an independent company.



Our name may be new but we're not new to what we do. Our market-leading SaaS loyalty platform, TallyTM, underpins many of the largest and most beloved loyalty programs across the globe. Through innovative, tech-agnostic loyalty strategy, program design, and experience services, powered by our AI insights engine, Clary, we help brands build more meaningful customer relationships that transcend mere points and programs.

With an approach that is grounded in both data and empathy, our cross-functional teams leverage advanced analytics and behavioral insights to cultivate deep, emotional loyalty and create fierce brand advocates. We transform how brands connect with the audiences they care about most by seamlessly blending strategy, technology, and human understanding, increasing acquisition and retention to deliver measurable outcomes that align with strategic business objectives.

