Bowhead Corporation Announces Eratm Wheelchair

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bowhead Design Corporation, makers of the worlds' leading adaptive offroad bikes, today announced the availability of the Bowhead Era wheelchair, a next generation carbon fiber manual wheelchair, in the United States and Canada.The Era wheelchair's revolutionary modular design and patent-pending gives user the choice of seats, chassis sizes, wheels, and casters supporting a wide range of activities. Bowhead's Fit-for-Life system allows users to easily adjust the chair to their daily needs or as their needs change all with a single tool. The Era chair offers removeable – swapable seats, extremely low transfer weight, high-strength vibration dampening carbon chassis, with torsion bar suspension.“We've been working on the chassis design of the Era for 12 years” said Christian Bagg, Chief Design Officer and co-founder of Bowhead, and a recent winner of the Governor General's award for innovation.“The wheelchair market has been dominated by products that are just good enough. But that's not how we do things at Bowhead” added Bagg.“We listen to our customers and believe our solutions are not only the best-in-class, but the beginning of a relationship for life.”The Era wheelchair, which has recently been cleared by the FDA and is certified by Health Canada, is available for ordering on Bowhead's website . It can be ordered with a wide range of options including with the Bowhead 7s – unique hub-less casters that eliminate the eternal problem of“hair down there”, and Bowhead 559s, the first carbon fiber rims designed specifically for wheelchair use.

