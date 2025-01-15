Saverglass Unveils New Premium Wine Glass Bottles For The North American Market Ahead Of Unified Wine & Grape Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Roble with the Carrée Finish: A Premium Touch for Every Bottle

Roble glass bottle responds to demand, offering a striking, high-end design. This 500-gram bottle is available in four different finishes: a very traditional 29.5 Cetie, the more modern 30 hybrid Carrée, and a unique premium 32 Carrée thick finish, which not only enhances the bottle's authenticity but also adds a refined, terroir-inspired touch. The best part? The 32 Carrée finish is priced like the Cetie and hybrid-Carrée 30 finish, delivering a high-quality glass bottle at no extra cost.

Roble BVS finish , designed to accommodate screwcap closures. The Roble BVS and Carrée finishes are new designs offering enhanced versatility and premium appeal to the collection.

Diamond Collection: Refined and Elegant

Diamond Collection introduces an elegant evolution of the Antik bottle, adorned with three light-reflecting bases that emulate the facets of diamonds, embodying the essence of luxury and refinement. This collection is ideal for producers seeking to make a bold, high-impact statement with their wine glass packaging.

Stella Collection: Versatile and Beautiful Design

Stella Collection offers a selection of bottles that combine premium design with exceptional functionality. The collection includes Origin , a lightweight and shorter Burgundy bottle, perfect for wine brands looking for a contemporary and elegant presentation, the Reset and Fairy Bell , which are two unique glass bottle shapes, ideal for a wide range of wines, including Rosé.

Additionally, all new designs are also available in white flint glass, providing wine producers with Saverglass bottles renowned for their transparency, brilliance, and luster.

Sustainability Meets Premium Quality

Saverglass continues to demonstrate that premium quality and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. Saverglass is proud to offer its customers eco-friendly, high-quality glass bottles that meet wine producer's needs. In 2024, Saverglass received the prestigious Gold Award from Ecovadis, a leading global provider of sustainability ratings. This recognition places Saverglass among the top 5% of companies in the global glass manufacturing industry for their sustainability efforts.

Unified Wine & Grape Symposium in Sacramento, California, from January 28-30, 2025. Stop by Booth #519 to meet the Saverglass team and discover our latest glass bottle designs. In 2025, Saverglass will have a strong presence at several prestigious wine and spirits trade events, including the North Carolina Wine Growers Symposium and events in New York, Texas, and Oregon. For more information, contact: [email protected] .

For more information about Saverglass, please visit . To stay updated on coming news, follow Saverglass on Instagram @saverglassofficial , Facebook @saverglassus and LinkedIn @saverglass .

