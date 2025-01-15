Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook 2025-2035, With Forecasts For Payload Type, Linker Type, Target Antigen And Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market is set to surpass US$16 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.

Rise of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are revolutionizing cancer therapy by merging the precision of targeted with the potency of cytotoxic agents. These innovative therapies deliver powerful payloads, such as DNA-damaging agents or microtubule inhibitors, directly to cancer cells, reducing off-target effects and systemic toxicity. This advancement has allowed ADCs to expand their efficacy from treating haematological cancers to solid tumours, addressing complex malignancies like ovarian and lung cancers.

Additionally, over 90 ADC candidates in clinical trials, as of 2023, signal a robust and promising pipeline. Breakthroughs such as bispecific ADCs and combination therapies are paving the way for higher success rates and expanded applications. Startups and established pharmaceutical players are collaborating to push these boundaries further, with companies like AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo achieving global milestones.

For instance, on 19th October 2023, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck entered a global agreement to jointly develop and potentially commercialize three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates: patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd). This collaboration will cover worldwide development and commercialization, excluding Japan, where Daiichi Sankyo will retain exclusive rights. Additionally, Daiichi Sankyo will handle all manufacturing and supply operations. While production challenges and cost concerns remain, the future of ADCs appears bright, driven by continuous innovation and strategic investments.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Pioneering the Future of Precision Cancer Therapy

The advent of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) marks a significant milestone in the evolution of precision cancer treatment. By targeting specific cancer antigens and delivering payloads with pinpoint accuracy, ADCs are reducing side effects while enhancing therapeutic outcomes. This precision has been amplified by advancements in molecular diagnostics, such as biomarker identification, enabling treatments to be tailored to individual patient needs.

However, the journey is not without hurdle, the ADC production demands specialized technologies and facilities, driving up costs and complicating reimbursement structures. For instance, disparities in coverage policies, even in developed regions like the UK, hinder patient access to these life-saving therapies. Yet, emerging economies like China and India show potential for growth as healthcare infrastructures evolve. Industry leaders, including Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Astellas Pharma Inc., GSK, and AstraZeneca among others are making strides to lower production costs and increase access. By fostering global collaborations and embracing innovation, ADCs are set to define the future of cancer therapy.

Key Questions Answered



How is the antibody drug conjugates market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the antibody drug conjugates market?

How will each antibody drug conjugates submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2035?

How will the market shares for each antibody drug conjugates submarket develop from 2025 to 2035?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2025 to 2035?

Will leading antibody drug conjugates markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2035 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2035?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the antibody drug conjugates projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2024 and 2035? What are the implications of antibody drug conjugates projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the antibody drug conjugates market?

Where is the antibody drug conjugates market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines? What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 24 leading national markets:

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Takeda Pharmaceutical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences

Astellas Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo Company

GSK plc

ADC Therapeutics

Synaffix

Byondis

AbbVie Inc.

RemeGen

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics

WuXi AppTec

Genmab Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

How will the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market report help you?

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:



Revenue forecasts to 2035 for Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2025 to 2035, with forecasts for Payload Type, Linker Type, Target Antigen, and Applications, each forecast at a global and regional level

discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for five regional and 21 key national markets

See forecasts for the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market including company profiles for 18 of the major companies involved in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market. Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors



Growing Burden of Cancer

Increasing Breast Cancer Cases Driving Demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Presence of Strong Emerging Pipeline Drugs Increasing R&D Activities for the Development of Novel Therapeutics

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors



Complexities in Manufacturing

Co-ordination Between Various Biopharmaceutical and CDMOs

Antibody and Linker-Related Cytotoxin and Formulation Challenges Adverse Effects of Antibody-Drug Conjugates

3.3.3 Market Opportunities



Adoption of Combination Therapies

Advancements in Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Expanding Industry Investments and Collaborations in ADC Development

3.4 SWOT Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PEST

3.8 Current R&D and Clinical Status of Antibody Drug Conjugates



Antibody Drug Considerations

Drug to Antibody Ration (DAR)

Bystander Effect and Linker Design Future Clinical Differentiation

3.9 Key Medical Affairs Considerations for ADCs



Precision in Indication and Timing

Combination Partners and Customisation

Balancing Dose and Toxicity Patient-Centred Decision Making

3.10 Commercial Challenges



Physician Variability and Market Variability

Reposition Value Narratives Reimbursement and Cost Considerations

3.11 Pharma is Expecting a Second Wave of ADC Launches

3.12 Approved ADCs

4 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis by Payload Type

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Payload Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Payload Type

4.4 MMAE

4.5 DM4

4.6 Camptothecin

4.7 DM1

4.8 MMAF

4.9 Other Payload Type

5 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis by Linker Type

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Linker Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Linker Type

5.4 Cleavable Linkers

5.5 Non-Cleavable Linkers

6 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis by Target Antigen

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Target Antigen Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Target Antigen

6.4 CD30

6.5 HER2

6.6 CD22

6.7 CD33

6.8 Other Target Antigens

7 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis by Applications

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Applications Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Applications

7.4 Blood Cancer

7.5 Breast Cancer

7.6 Ovarian Cancer

7.7 Lung Cancer

7.8 Other Applications

8 Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis by Region

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

9 North America Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis

10 Europe Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis

12 Latin America Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis

13 MEA Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Analysis

14 Company Profiles



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences

Astellas Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo

GSK

ADC Therapeutics

Synaffix BV

Byondis

AbbVie

RemeGen

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics

WuXi AppTec

Genmab Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

