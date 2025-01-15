Cutting-Edge Cancer Therapies Lead The Way Into A Transformative Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Issued on behalf of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

USA News Group

News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 begins, the

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) recently published

forecasts from experts showcasing transformative advances in cancer research, including cutting-edge AI technologies, targeted therapies, and innovative cancer vaccines. With over 50 oncology drug approvals in 2024, including the first tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte cell therapy, this year holds great promise for precision and immunotherapy. Amid growing expectations for an active year for biotech stocks in 2025 , developers of new cancer therapies are already releasing important developments, with recent news coming from Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY ) (TSX: ONC), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT ), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO ), Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV ), and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC ).

The article continued:

Statista

analysts project that the oncology drugs market

will generate an estimated revenue of $208.9 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, Global Market Insights reports that the global oncology market , valued at approximately $320.3 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2025 to 2034, reaching $866.1 billion.

Regulatory Approval Clears Path for Oncolytics Biotech® to Advance Promising Pancreatic Cancer Treatment, Following a Review of Safety Data

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY ) (TSX: ONC) , a leading clinical-stage company specializing in immunotherapy for oncology, today announced that Germany's medical regulatory body, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute (PEI) , has approved the continuation of patient enrollment into Cohort 5 of the GOBLET study. This cohort is evaluating pelareorep in combination with modified FOLFIRINOX (mFOLFIRINOX) with or without atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in newly diagnosed pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) patients.

Following a positive safety review by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) , which recommended continuation, the PEI's approval allows Cohort 5 to progress to full enrollment. Early safety data will be presented at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium later this month, with initial efficacy results expected in the second half of the year.

"Pelareorep has the potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer," said Thomas Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer for Oncolytics Biotech . "Encouraging tumor response rates observed in an earlier cohort of the GOBLET study underscore pelareorep's promise in this disease. GOBLET Cohort 5 extends our evaluation by testing pelareorep with a different chemotherapy regimen, mFOLFIRINOX, which broadens the range of pancreatic cancer patients who may benefit from this innovative therapy. Positive results from this cohort may ultimately enable pelareorep to benefit the large majority of metastatic pancreatic patients for whom improved treatment options are badly needed."

The Phase 1/2 GOBLET study is testing pelareorep, an oncolytic reovirus, in combination with other treatments for advanced gastrointestinal cancers, including pancreatic, colorectal, and anal cancers. Conducted at 17 centers in Germany, the study aims to evaluate response rates, safety, and biomarkers across multiple treatment arms, with promising cohorts advancing to further testing.

AIO

is a non-profit organization that evolved from the medical oncology working group within the German Cancer Society (DKG) . Dedicated to advancing science and research in medical oncology, AIO has grown into a prominent sponsor and study management company. Over the years, it has established a strong reputation both within Germany and on the international stage for its contributions to oncology research and study development.

Oncolytics Biotech's

work represents a significant step forward in the fight against metastatic pancreatic cancer, addressing a critical need for more effective treatment options in this aggressive disease. By leveraging the innovative potential of pelareorep in combination with established therapies, the company is paving the way for breakthroughs that could transform outcomes for patients and unlock value for investors.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Oncolytics Biotech at:





In other recent industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT ), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO ),

a leading oncology testing services company, recently announced

a multi-year exclusive strategic commercial collaboration that will advance minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring options for patients with select blood cancers.

Adaptive's

clonoSEQ® is the first and only FDA -cleared test for detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) in lymphoid cancers, while NeoGenomics' COMPASS® and CHART® offer comprehensive and personalized testing for complex blood cancers. By combining clonoSEQ with these advanced services, oncologists can develop tailored treatment plans, assess patient risk more accurately, and gain real-time insights into disease progression, enhancing care for blood cancer patients.

"As a leader in oncology testing with an extensive menu of precision oncology offerings, NeoGenomics is a natural partner for us," said Chad Robins, CEO and Co-Founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies . "We are proud of this collaboration, which expands access to the valuable insights that clonoSEQ MRD results offer, ultimately helping more providers and patients benefit from knowing their MRD status."

Under a new agreement, clinicians using NeoGenomics' COMPASS diagnostic tool for blood cancers like multiple myeloma, B-ALL, CLL, and DLBCL can now include Adaptive Biotechnologies ' clonoSEQ Clonality (ID) test at diagnosis to identify patient-specific DNA sequences for ongoing MRD (minimal residual disease) tracking. This integration allows seamless monitoring of disease burden throughout treatment using CHART, giving patients access to clonoSEQ insights and increasing eligibility for clinical trials that rely on MRD testing to guide therapy decisions. All clonoSEQ testing will be conducted at Adaptive's specialized laboratory, ensuring accurate and consistent results.



Adaptive

and NeoGenomics are preparing to implement the infrastructure for their partnership, with cross-promotional efforts expected to launch later this year, though financial terms remain undisclosed.

iBio, Inc. (NYSE-American: IBIO) an AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies, in collaboration with AstralBio Inc. , recently announced

they've developed a breakthrough antibody targeting Activin E, a key protein linked to cardiometabolic disorders and obesity. This achievement demonstrates the strength of iBio's platform in tackling challenging targets and advancing innovative therapies, with plans for rapid testing of this and other candidates in advanced disease models.

"Developing a functional antibody against Activin E, an achievement we believe to be an industry first, is a significant milestone for iBio ," said Martin Brenner, Ph.D., DVM, iCEO and Chief Scientific Officer of iBio . "This breakthrough strengthens our efforts to expand our therapeutics pipeline for the treatment of cardiometabolic disorders and obesity with innovative next-generation solutions."

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV ),

an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, recently announced program updates and upcoming milestones.

The company is advancing its pipeline with EO-3021, a potentially best-in-class antibody drug conjugate targeting Claudin 18.2 in advanced gastric/GEJ cancer, showing promising early results with a 42.8% overall response rate and a differentiated safety profile. The ongoing Phase 1 trial includes monotherapy and combination studies, with additional data expected in 2025 and 2026, while EO-1022, a HER3-targeting ADC for solid tumors, is progressing toward preclinical data release in 2025 and an IND filing in 2026.

"We are rapidly advancing EO-3021 to address significant unmet needs in treating earlier lines of advanced gastric/GEJ cancer, where we believe we have a unique ability to improve on the standard of care," said Joseph Ferra, President and CEO of Elevation Oncology . "As we enter 2025, we are honing our focus, leveraging the competitive anti-tumor activity and differentiated safety profile of EO-3021 to explore combination approaches in the first- and second-line settings."

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC ), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, recently provided early Phase 1b combination data for ORIC-944, operational highlights for 2024, and anticipated upcoming milestones.

ORIC-944, a potent PRC2 inhibitor, has shown strong potential in treating metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), with deep and durable PSA responses and a favorable safety profile in early Phase 1b combination trials with apalutamide and darolutamide. Alongside advancements in ORIC-114 for NSCLC, ORIC's 2024 milestones include promising clinical data, strategic collaborations with Johnson & Johnson and Bayer , and a robust cash position expected to support operations into late 2026, positioning the company for continued progress in oncology drug development.

"We made strong progress on multiple fronts in 2024, most notably with the initiation of multiple cohorts for ORIC-114 in NSCLC and ORIC-944 in mCRPC," said Jacob M. Chacko, M.D., President and CEO of Oric . "We also forged three strategic collaborations with leading pharma partners, strengthened our leadership team to expand functional capabilities, and completed a $125 million PIPE financing, extending our cash runway into late 2026. These accomplishments position us well for 2025 and beyond, with seven anticipated data readouts over the next 18 months as we advance toward potentially initiating registrational studies for ORIC-114 in the second half of 2025 and for ORIC-944 in early 2026."

Source:



CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Oncolytics Biotech Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCE USA News Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED