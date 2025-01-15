Enlyte's 2025 Trends Report Examines 'The Year Of Generative AI'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Industry leaders discuss impact on the growing utilization of gen AI and data analytics as well as strategies addressing clinical and auto challenges across the claims landscape

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the use of generative AI continues to expand, 2025 is poised to be the year this significantly starts to change how Americans live and work. This is especially true in the P&C industry, as companies strive to balance efficiency and costs with investments in systems, training and change management.

To help position insurance and automotive leaders in managing this shift as well as better understanding and managing other key issues impacting P&C, Enlyte has issued its 2025 Envision Trends Report. The annual publication delivers valuable insights from prominent subject matter experts at Enlyte through an extensive report covering today's most pressing issues. Aside from AI, this also includes topics such as using data analytics to better identify and address mental health's influence on claims and understanding the impact of increased provider consolidation on workers' compensation.

"Our unique perspective spanning auto collision, casualty, and workers' comp claims, coupled with our history of pioneering AI innovations, positions us to offer valuable insights into the evolving landscape of P&C claims," said Alex Sun, CEO of Enlyte. "In this year's report, we explore emerging trends and technologies shaping our industry, while also addressing crucial factors like mental health strategies and potential regulatory shifts that will impact the future of claims management."

The 2025 Envision Trends Report authors examine challenges industry leaders currently face and offer insights into meeting these issues and realizing future goals. Its seven chapters focus on topics P&C and collision repair leaders care about most. Among these are:

The Year of gen AI- from software development to pharmaceutical management, professionals in every field will feel the impact of these advancements to keep pace with the rapidly evolving landscape while maintaining a safe, secure and responsible development approach.

Impact of 2024 election- Election night 2024 ushered in what many see as a monumental shift in America's political direction. What will the second Trump Administration and changes to state legislative bodies mean for the P&C industry?

Collision claims update- carriers face headwinds when it comes to vehicle complexity and its effect on severity and cycle time. Enlyte Envision authors discuss four notable trends auto insurance industry leaders should watch to navigate the road ahead.

Provider shortages and creative solutions- the P&C industry faces significant challenges due to projected physician shortages, particularly in specialties crucial to workers' compensation. To address these gaps, stakeholders are exploring innovative strategies such as integrating non-physician providers, expanding telehealth services, leveraging specialty solutions and embracing technological advancements.

Impact of mental health on workers' comp claims- traditionally, the term mental health has been viewed as a claims pariah in workers' comp, which often associated it with delayed recovery and higher costs. Yet, new data shows ignoring psychosocial issues early on is the real issue.

About Enlyte

Enlyte

is a P&C industry leader, providing claims technology innovations and connectivity solutions, specialty networks, case management, pharmacy benefit and disability management services. Serving over 2,000 entities, including a majority of Fortune 500 employers, Enlyte leverages its portfolio of solutions to simplify processes and improve outcomes for auto, workers' compensation, and disability claims.

