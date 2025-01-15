عربي


Lovet Pet Health Care Launches Flagship Veterinary Hospital In Chicago, Rebrands Azpetvet Locations In Greater Phoenix Area Under Same Name

1/15/2025 9:18:51 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grand Opening Event to Take Place at Lovet Chicago on January 15 Offering Free Professional Pet Photos, Access to Veterinarians, Treats, And Giveaways for Humans and Pets

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing
Lovet
Pet health CareSM , a new kind of veterinary care that's redefining how pets and pet parents experience health and happiness. With over 40 years of expertise as AZPetVet, Lovet debuts with its flagship location in Chicago's West Loop and 22 rebranded animal hospitals across the greater Phoenix area, providing better care to more pets through expanding accessible, convenient, and comprehensive veterinary care.


1Offer covers the cost of exam fee for one pet and does not cover any additional services, medication, or retail items.

SOURCE Lovet Pet Health Care

