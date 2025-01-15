Visit Temecula Valley Announces 2025 Board Of Directors, Welcomes New Members
Date
1/15/2025 9:01:09 AM
Executive Committee Members and Officers for 2025:
Chris Baily, Baily's (Chair)
Cherise Manning, Grape Escape Balloon Adventure (1st Vice Chair)
Laura Stearn Wieters, Domaine Chardonnay (2nd Vice Chair)
Bill Wilson, Wilson Creek Winery (Treasurer)
Samantha Doffo, Doffo Winery (Secretary)
Ken Westmyer, Quality Inn (TID Chair)
Michael Feeley, Pechanga Development Corporation (Past Chair)
New Board Members:
Cathy Gibson, Small Barn
John Goldsmith, Europa Village Wineries & Resort
Leah Ponte, Ponte Vineyard Inn & Winery
Continuing Board Members:
Melody Brunsting, Melody's Adworks
Krista Chaich, Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association
Chris Johnson, Home2 Suites
John Kelliher, Grapeline Wine Tours
Robert Kellerhouse, Galway Downs Equestrian
Chris Keyson, 8 Bit Brewing Company
Jeffrey Kurtz, Promenade Temecula
James Pulver, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa
Ken Smith, Galway Downs
"Visit Temecula Valley plays a crucial role in developing and growing the region's visitor economy and I'm extremely honored for the opportunity to serve as Chair," said Baily. "I look forward to working with the Board as we advocate for our partners, capitalize on opportunities that support local tourism, and continue to position Temecula Valley as a premiere travel destination."
About Visit Temecula Valley
Visit Temecula Valley
(VTV) is a nonprofit 501 (c)(6) destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism-related businesses including wineries, restaurants, breweries, retail and specialty boutiques, hotels, short-term rentals, and more. It is a popular Southern California destination that includes Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino. For more information visit
.
Media Contact:
Norma Marlowe
Director of Public Relations
Visit Temecula Valley
[email protected]
951-252-2139
