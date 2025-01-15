Visit Temecula Valley Announces 2025 Board Of Directors, Welcomes New Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Executive Committee Members and Officers for 2025:

Chris Baily, Baily's (Chair)

Cherise Manning, Grape Escape Balloon Adventure (1st Vice Chair)

Laura Stearn Wieters, Domaine Chardonnay (2nd Vice Chair)

Bill Wilson, Wilson Creek Winery (Treasurer)

Samantha Doffo, Doffo Winery (Secretary)

Ken Westmyer, Quality Inn (TID Chair)

Michael Feeley, Pechanga Development Corporation (Past Chair)

New Board Members:

Cathy Gibson, Small Barn

John Goldsmith, Europa Village Wineries & Resort

Leah Ponte, Ponte Vineyard Inn & Winery

Continuing Board Members:

Melody Brunsting, Melody's Adworks

Krista Chaich, Temecula Valley Winegrowers Association

Chris Johnson, Home2 Suites

John Kelliher, Grapeline Wine Tours

Robert Kellerhouse, Galway Downs Equestrian

Chris Keyson, 8 Bit Brewing Company

Jeffrey Kurtz, Promenade Temecula

James Pulver, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa

Ken Smith, Galway Downs

"Visit Temecula Valley plays a crucial role in developing and growing the region's visitor economy and I'm extremely honored for the opportunity to serve as Chair," said Baily. "I look forward to working with the Board as we advocate for our partners, capitalize on opportunities that support local tourism, and continue to position Temecula Valley as a premiere travel destination."

