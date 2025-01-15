New Front + Center App Empowers Diyers To Transform Kitchens On A Budget

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Front + Center, a leader in cabinet refacing products, has just launched an innovative mobile app designed to make kitchen makeovers more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for DIY homeowners. Responding to homeowners' desire to refresh their kitchens without a costly remodel, the new Front + Center App provides an intuitive, step-by-step solution for

DIYers to design, measure, and order custom cabinet fronts for a fraction of the price of a full remodel.

The Front + Center App includes a suite of features to streamline cabinet refacing:



Product Selection Assistance: Users can explore Front + Center's curated cabinet styles and finishes to find the perfect look for their space.

Measuring and Calculation Support: The app accurately calculates each door's needed dimensions based on cabinet openings and layout, ensuring users can order with confidence. User-Friendly Ordering Process: With each step clearly laid out, users can easily finalize their design and place an order, with expert assistance available if needed.

"Design thinking workshops uncovered customer insights that helped steer the creation of this app and other support that we hope will encourage DIYers to start a kitchen refresh and feel confident that Front + Center is there to help them every step of the way," noted Missy Sjerven, Vice President of Marketing.

The Front + Center App empowers users to take on kitchen upgrades with confidence, knowing they can achieve high-quality results without the typical high costs and stresses of traditional renovations. The app is now available for iOS and Android.

About Front + Center

Front + Center is an online retailer specializing in high-quality, curated cabinet refacing products, designed to make DIY home improvement simple, stylish, and accessible. Through customer insights and innovative tools like the Front + Center App, the company is committed to transforming spaces, empowering homeowners, and bringing joy to DIYers across the country.

Contact:

Missy Sjerven

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (651) 789-1082

Website:

SOURCE Front + Center

