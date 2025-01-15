Sleep Disorders Market Valued At US$ 66.55 Billion At 10.3% CAGR Forecast Period 2025 To 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sleep Disorders Market

The growing existence of sleep disorders worldwide is a prominent factor driving the sleep disorders market

- Polaris Market ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The sleep disorders market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The global sleep disorders market is expected to reach USD 66.55 billion by 2034, growing at a 10.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. It was valued at USD 25.03 billion in 2024. The market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.What is Sleep Disorder?Sleep disorders include issues with standard, timing, and the quantity of sleep, which causes daytime suffering and disability in operating. Sleep wake disorders frequently take place together with medical conditions or other mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, or cognitive disorders.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01There are several varied kinds of sleep-wake disorders, of which insomnia is the most common. Other sleep wake disorders involve obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnias, narcolepsy, and restless leg syndrome. Growing consciousness about the significance of sleep for holistic health and growing technological progressions in diagnostic instruments and cure alternatives are impacting the sleep disorders market growth favorably.Who Makes Sleep Disorders?The firms offer a gamut of solutions for detecting and curing sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless legs syndrome. The aggressive topography of the market is portrayed by an assortment of entrenched players and surfacing firms concentrated on inventions in diagnostics and treatment.Here are some of the leading players in the sleep disorders market:.ResMed.Philips Healthcare.Medtronic.Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.Somnomed.Sleep Number Corporation.Invacare Corporation.Nihon Kohden Corporation.CareFusionSome of the latest developments in the market are:.In November 2024, ResMed declared the accession of InHealthcare, focusing on AI-dependent diagnostic instruments targeting to improve its offerings in sleep apnea diagnostics and cure..In October 2024, Philips instigated a contemporary sequence of smart sleep gadgets outlined to offer customized therapy and real time monitoring targeted at enhancing sleep quality for users at home.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01What's Driving Market Forward?Rising Telemedicine Acquisition: The escalating acquisition of telemedicine and wearable gadgets for sleep monitoring, together with the aging population, is driving the market forward. The trends involve the advancement of non-pharmacological cures, customized therapies, and the amalgamation of AI in sleep disorder handling pushes the market.Growing Remote Healthcare Solutions: Telemedicine has become a notable trend in the market, propelled by the requirement for distant healthcare solutions and the growing demand for reachable treatment alternatives. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on sleep disorders market sales.Technological Progressions: The escalating approval of wearable technology is altering sleep disorder handling and is propelling the market to surge. Gadgets such as smartwatches and devoted sleep tracers are growingly being utilized for observing sleep motifs, discovering sleep apnea, and offering perspectives into holistic sleep standards is causing the market to flourish.Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest sleeping disorders market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the elevated existence of sleep disorders such as insomnia and sleep apnea, together with a robust healthcare framework in the region.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the growing consciousness of sleep well-being and the obtainability of progressive healthcare spaces.How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Disorder Outlook.Restless Legs Syndrome.Narcolepsy.Insomnia.Sleep ApneaBy Product Outlook.Diagnostics.TherapeuticsBy End User Outlook.Hospitals & Sleep Laboratories.Home Care SettingsBy Region Outlook.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaInquire more about this Report Before Purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=Ein&utm_medium=Ein&utm_campaign=Ein&utm_id=01FAQs:How much is the sleep disorders market?The market size was valued at USD 25.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 66.55 billion by 2034.Based on the product, which segment held a larger share of sleep disorders market revenue in 2024?The diagnostics segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2024.What are the key market trends?Adoption of Telemedicine: Increased use of virtual consultations and remote monitoring for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders are some of the market trends.What is the market growth rate?The market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.3% during 2025–2034.Browse More Research Reports:Refractory Gout Market:Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market:Balanoposthitis Treatment Market:Biofabrication Market:Brain Machine Interface Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.