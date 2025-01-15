Heritage Distilling Co. Launches The “Salute Series Whiskey – Battle Of Iwo Jima: 80Th Anniversary Edition”

Portion of Proceeds from the Sale of the New Salute Series Whiskey to Support Marine Raider Foundation

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Company , Inc. ("HDC" or "Heritage") (Nasdaq: CASK), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, is proud to unveil its latest tribute in the Salute Series: the“Battle of Iwo Jima: 80th Anniversary Edition” in partnership with the Marine Raider Foundation (MRF). This exclusive release commemorates the 1945 battle wherein more than 25,000 Marines were wounded and 6,140 gave the ultimate sacrifice in one of World War II's most historic battles.

“The Battle of Iwo Jima is a defining chapter in our nation's history, and this year marks the 80th anniversary of that battle,” said Sara Kellerman, military veteran, co-founder and Vice President of Heritage Distilling Company's Salute Series line of spirits.“With this release, we aim to honor the enduring legacy of the Marines while giving back to the Marine Raider Foundation, which continues to support those who have served. Since the launch of our first product under the Salute Series banner just over one year ago, we have raised nearly $190,000 for donations to our military charity partners. We are eager to add to that impressive tally with this newest edition.”

The limited-edition whiskey label hints at the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning image of the American flag on Mount Suribachi, a symbol of American resilience and determination, while focusing on the intensity of the warriors who were on the ground executing the mission. Kellerman commented,“This 'Iwo Jima: 80th Anniversary Edition' is more than a whiskey; it's a tribute to the resilience and spirit of America's heroes, where uncommon valor was common.”

Exclusive features of the“Iwo Jima: 80th Anniversary Edition” include:



Bottled at“Howitzer strength,” this 105-proof straight bourbon whiskey has been aged for 5 years, offering a bold and robust flavor profile.

Only 2,200 bottles were made, priced at $95 each.

The label features exclusive art by Michael Solovey, whose work helps bring the Salute Series to life. The design reflects the black volcanic ash that covers Iwo Jima, tying the whiskey to the battle's historical context. Customers who purchase two bottles will receive a frameable lithograph by Michael Solovey titled“GUNG HO”, inspired by the iconic flag-raising and designed to honor the Marine Corps' enduring spirit.

10% of gross profits from the Iwo Jima Edition will benefit the MRF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting active duty and retired Marine Raiders, their families, and veterans. Marine Raiders, the Marine Corps' original elite Special Operations unit, played a key role in early Pacific campaigns, and many Raiders later served in the Battle of Iwo Jima after their regiment was restructured in 1944. The partnership with the MRF holds deep personal significance for the Heritage team. Charles H. Meacham, who entered the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II at the age of 17, was selected for the Marine Raiders after graduating from basic training and completing the Marines'“Special Operations” selection and training process. Charles's son, Chuck Meacham, is a longtime Heritage stockholder and supporter and has been a dedicated board member of the MRF for several years.“Just as with our previous labels under the Salute Series, we look for ways to create more meaningful and deeper ties to the people we seek to honor, and being able to honor the service and sacrifice of specific veterans like Charles H. Meacham makes this extra special for our entire team,” noted Sara Kellerman.

“The Marine Raider Foundation is honored to partner with Heritage Distilling Company for this meaningful tribute to the Battle of Iwo Jima as we approach the 80th anniversary of that battle which helped cement the enduring legacy of the Marine Corps into the minds of all Americans,” said Jessica McAndrews, CEO of the Marine Raider Foundation.“Since 2012, the Foundation has raised over $7 million to support MARSOC Raiders, their families, and the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. This partnership helps us continue our mission of addressing unmet needs, building resiliency, and preserving the legacy of Raiders, past and present. Together, we ensure that the sacrifices of these brave warriors are never forgotten.”

The whiskey's label prominently notes Heritage's partnership with the Marine Raider Foundation, and a QR code links to a custom HDC order page for additional donations.

