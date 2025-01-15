Happiest Minds Collaborates With Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam To Deploy An Innovative Genai Conversational Interface

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced the new association with

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam , creating a series of GenAI solutions through their Generative AI Business Services (GBS).

In a consultative approach, Happiest Minds collaborated closely with the strategic team at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam during a discovery phase. This phase aimed to comprehensively understand the business requirements and explore how

GenAI could effectively support them in achieving their goals.

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam presented two business cases necessitating technology transformation to enhance organizational productivity and operational efficiency.

: The policy information across different business functions at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam was scattered across multiple documents, causing inefficiencies for employees searching for relevant information. This fragmentation impeded productivity and hindered effective decision-making processes within the organization.: Sales reps and asset managers at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam must monitor cooler RoI nationwide, engaging with retailers to enhance productivity. Presently, they navigate multiple systems to assess customer performance, pinpoint focus areas, and identify outliers. Streamlining this process would optimize cooler productivity, fostering better retailer connections.

Happiest Minds harnesses

GenAI bots, utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and open-source components, to develop a conversational interface that fulfills both critical business needs ― firstly, to create a GenAI-enabled HR assistant, and secondly, to develop a Cooler Productivity Monitoring System with an embedded layer of GenAI. The solution enabled users to access comprehensive information through a single interface and engage in natural language conversations with the underlying data. By integrating GenAI technology, this conversational interface enhances user experience, facilitating seamless interaction and efficient access to information. Users can now intuitively converse with the data, streamlining workflows and fostering a more productive and intuitive user experience for better HR enablement and augmented assistance for Sales reps and Asset Managers.

Implementing the GenAI solution at Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam promises significant benefits for employees. Firstly, it enhances operational efficiency by automating tasks and streamlining processes, effectively reducing manual workload. Secondly, it fosters increased employee satisfaction and engagement, thereby boosting overall productivity levels.

Sridhar Mantha, CEO, Generative AI Business Services, Happiest Minds,

said, "Our enduring partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam

led to the exploration of unique business cases, igniting excitement at GBS to collaborate and craft a unique GenAI solution. Given our strategic alliance with Microsoft, we were able to leverage Microsoft Azure Open AI stack to deliver tailored solutions for Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam needs. In a short span since inception, we've already served over 20 customers and are actively engaging with numerous others, showcasing our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction."

Rahul Shinde, Vice President & CIO, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, said, "I am proud of the fact that we were able to create a tool that has the potential to make a real difference in unleashing the productivity of our employees and we are only scratching the surface with Generative AI. We had confidence to partner with Happiest Minds through this journey and the team didn't disappoint us. They were able to work in an agile manner and their technical expertise coupled with deep understanding of Coca-Cola business helped us to launch this product within a few weeks."

Rajiv Shah, Executive Director, Happiest Minds, said,

"The advent of Generative AI is poised to revolutionize not only the tech landscape but also the business arena in the years ahead, offering a competitive edge to organizations that embrace it swiftly. At Happiest Minds, we collaborate closely with our clients, guiding them through their GenAI implementation journey. From identifying needs and conducting gap analyses to providing tailored solutions aligned with their business objectives, we ensure our clients leverage the full potential of Generative AI to stay ahead in their respective industries."

Nathan Nash, Strategic Account Technology Strategist, Microsoft, said,

"This deployment of Microsoft Azure AI solutions with Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam continues to build on the strong relationship between Happiest Minds and Microsoft in APJ. This solution has significantly bolstered operational efficiency, showcasing the robust capabilities of Azure AI in driving business transformation. By harnessing advanced analytics and AI tools, Coca-Cola Beverages has streamlined processes, reduced costs, and enhanced decision-making. This collaboration not only exemplifies the tangible benefits of Microsoft Azure AI but also stands as a glowing example of how technology can quickly deliver the business outcomes that customers need to compete in the new era of AI."

Pioneering the field of Generative AI, Happiest Minds has strategically established a dedicated Generative AI business unit (GBS). GBS provides a comprehensive suite of Gen AI services spanning diverse sectors such as EdTech, BFSI, Healthcare, and more. Backed by a proficient team of AI engineering experts and a repository boasting over 120 use cases, Happiest Minds has successfully delivered bespoke Gen AI solutions for over 20 clients. This track record has firmly positioned Happiest Minds as a 'Niche & Established' leader in Gen-AI Engineering Services, a distinction acknowledged by Zinnov's 2023 Zones Ratings for Digital Engineering and ER&D Services.

Happiest Minds is a recognized Microsoft AI Partner Council Program member. This program acknowledges partners' expertise in various industries and their capability to facilitate business transformation through Microsoft Azure AI. Happiest Minds champions various Microsoft AI technologies to deliver innovative cloud-based AI solutions, drive innovation, and shape the future of AI-driven technologies.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

(NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables

digital

transformation

for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as:

artificial intelligen c e, blockcha in , cloud ,

digital process

automation ,

internet of

things ,

robotics/drones,

security ,

virtual/ augmented reality ,

etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam Ltd. (Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam)

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam operates plants in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Hanoi, generating more than 2,200 indirect jobs through its supply chain and more than 1,400 direct jobs. The company continuously enhances and offers a variety of high-quality beverages, including low-sugar and sugar-free product lines, while diversifying designs and increasing business coverage globally. Coca-Cola's beverage brands in Vietnam include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid Nutriboost, Minute Maid Teppy, Schweppes, Dasani, and Aquarius, as well as Fuzetea+ bottled tea, Georgia canned coffee, and Thumps Up Charge energy drink.

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam is a member of the Swire Coca-Cola Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited, since the completion of acquisition in January 2023.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT") is a global leader in technology, committed to empowering every person and organization on the planet to achieve more. With a focus on cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and productivity solutions, Microsoft is dedicated to driving digital transformation across

industries. The company's innovations-including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365-enable businesses to harness data, streamline operations, and enhance collaboration. Microsoft prioritizes security, compliance, and sustainability, helping organizations navigate today's complex digital landscape while fostering a culture of inclusivity and trust.

Logo:

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

